COT Metals Futures Charts: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Platinum & Copper

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 06 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures: Futures:

The Gold Comex Futures: large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 189,509 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 21,981 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 167,528 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 58.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 41.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 44.8 percent.

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 59.5 21.2 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.6 67.5 4.5 – Net Position: 189,509 -214,799 25,290 – Gross Longs: 275,703 98,196 46,301 – Gross Shorts: 86,194 312,995 21,011 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.1 41.5 44.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.7 9.0 -26.2

Silver Comex Futures: Futures:

The Silver Comex Futures: large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 32,315 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly increase of 3,345 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 28,970 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 47.4 percent.

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.5 32.0 18.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.6 64.7 6.9 – Net Position: 32,315 -50,585 18,270 – Gross Longs: 67,245 49,415 28,893 – Gross Shorts: 34,930 100,000 10,623 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.4 43.5 47.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.3 17.2 -27.3

Copper Grade #1 Futures: Futures:

The Copper Grade #1 Futures: large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 43,010 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -857 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 43,867 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 73.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.8 percent.

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.2 29.6 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.5 51.7 4.8 – Net Position: 43,010 -53,629 10,619 – Gross Longs: 109,985 72,136 22,246 – Gross Shorts: 66,975 125,765 11,627 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.3 22.6 92.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.3 22.6 -3.1

Platinum Futures: Futures:

The Platinum Futures: large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 32,748 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 2,142 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 30,606 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 56.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 43.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.3 percent.

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 64.0 14.8 15.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.0 75.0 3.5 – Net Position: 32,748 -40,981 8,233 – Gross Longs: 43,621 10,080 10,620 – Gross Shorts: 10,873 51,061 2,387 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.0 to 1 0.2 to 1 4.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.2 43.0 82.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.8 3.2 -6.3

Palladium Futures: Futures:

The Palladium Futures: large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 2,538 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 195 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,343 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 15.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 78.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 96.1 percent.

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.9 28.0 15.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.8 60.4 7.0 – Net Position: 2,538 -3,411 873 – Gross Longs: 5,361 2,952 1,612 – Gross Shorts: 2,823 6,363 739 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 15.3 78.8 96.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 14.6 -13.8 -3.9

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).