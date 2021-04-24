COT Energy Futures Charts: WTI Crude Oil, Brent Crude, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 20 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Futures:

The WTI Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 499,983 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 7,305 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 492,678 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 53.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 38.5 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 84.2 percent.

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.7 35.2 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.4 58.6 2.3 – Net Position: 499,983 -548,874 48,891 – Gross Longs: 650,867 826,122 102,805 – Gross Shorts: 150,884 1,374,996 53,914 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.9 38.5 84.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.1 10.3 -11.7

Brent Crude Oil Futures Futures:

The Brent Crude Oil Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -26,711 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly advance of 326 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -27,037 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 31.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 43.9 percent.

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.3 45.9 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.0 34.7 3.2 – Net Position: -26,711 23,565 3,146 – Gross Longs: 36,462 96,687 9,903 – Gross Shorts: 63,173 73,122 6,757 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.2 31.9 43.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.3 7.4 10.1

Natural Gas Futures Futures:

The Natural Gas Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -50,082 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,194 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -51,276 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 63.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 39.4 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 20.3 percent.

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.8 42.8 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.0 40.5 2.9 – Net Position: -50,082 27,301 22,781 – Gross Longs: 245,628 507,193 57,176 – Gross Shorts: 295,710 479,892 34,395 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.6 39.4 20.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.1 15.8 0.3

Gasoline Blendstock Futures Futures:

The Gasoline Blendstock Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 48,021 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 5,987 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 42,034 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 7.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 79.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.3 percent.

– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 23.9 47.1 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.6 62.2 3.8 – Net Position: 48,021 -58,855 10,834 – Gross Longs: 93,054 183,094 25,546 – Gross Shorts: 45,033 241,949 14,712 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.9 79.9 76.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.8 0.9 -9.2

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures Futures:

The #2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of 11,157 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -1,545 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,702 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 49.9 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 83.1 percent.

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.4 48.3 11.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.6 56.3 6.2 – Net Position: 11,157 -31,912 20,755 – Gross Longs: 65,411 193,124 45,422 – Gross Shorts: 54,254 225,036 24,667 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.9 40.3 83.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.4 -5.3 0.3

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures Futures:

The Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures large speculator standing this week resulted in a net position of -12,426 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -325 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -12,101 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 32.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 67.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.3 percent.

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 50.3 48.1 1.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 87.3 12.0 0.2 – Net Position: -12,426 12,124 302 – Gross Longs: 16,908 16,164 370 – Gross Shorts: 29,334 4,040 68 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 4.0 to 1 5.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 32.8 67.2 64.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 30.7 -30.6 -7.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).