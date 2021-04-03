COT Energy Futures Charts: Commodities Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil, Crude Oil & Natural Gas

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 30 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.8 32.8 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.0 57.7 2.3 – Net Position: 531,310 -579,193 47,883 – Gross Longs: 671,158 762,929 100,433 – Gross Shorts: 139,848 1,342,122 52,550 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.4 35.2 82.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.7 -0.9 -17.2

Brent Crude Oil Futures (LAST DAY):

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.7 43.4 3.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.4 34.1 2.8 – Net Position: -22,321 21,555 766 – Gross Longs: 40,717 100,024 7,297 – Gross Shorts: 63,038 78,469 6,531 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.6 28.5 29.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 20.4 -16.0 -15.0

Natural Gas Futures (CME):

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.1 44.2 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.3 42.5 3.0 – Net Position: -37,884 20,040 17,844 – Gross Longs: 252,554 528,154 53,523 – Gross Shorts: 290,438 508,114 35,679 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.3 37.1 4.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.1 26.1 -18.4

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 49.3 6.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.9 65.2 3.6 – Net Position: 47,929 -58,716 10,787 – Gross Longs: 99,454 183,174 23,990 – Gross Shorts: 51,525 241,890 13,203 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.8 80.1 76.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.7 13.3 3.5

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.3 50.4 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.4 56.6 5.7 – Net Position: 7,759 -25,348 17,589 – Gross Longs: 62,234 205,507 40,831 – Gross Shorts: 54,475 230,855 23,242 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.6 47.0 70.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.9 14.1 -24.3

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.1 54.3 1.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 87.4 12.0 0.2 – Net Position: -15,198 14,854 344 – Gross Longs: 15,498 19,071 410 – Gross Shorts: 30,696 4,217 66 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 4.5 to 1 6.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 27.0 72.9 67.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.4 -16.6 4.1

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).