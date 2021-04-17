COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar, Franc, Euro, Aussie, Kiwi, Bitcoin, Ruble

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 13 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US Dollar Index Futures:



The US Dollar Index large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 5,953 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 1,504 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,449 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 36.1 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 59.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 57.9 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 68.1 4.9 16.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 52.9 27.7 8.5 – Net Position: 5,953 -8,929 2,976 – Gross Longs: 26,679 1,934 6,317 – Gross Shorts: 20,726 10,863 3,341 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.2 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 36.1 59.8 57.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 27.7 -29.8 24.0

Euro Currency Futures Futures:



The Euro Currency Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 66,851 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -671 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 67,522 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 65.6 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.4 55.7 13.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.1 72.6 7.1 – Net Position: 66,851 -109,634 42,783 – Gross Longs: 190,640 361,380 88,707 – Gross Shorts: 123,789 471,014 45,924 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.5 44.7 65.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.2 18.7 -12.5

British Pound Sterling Futures:



The British Pound Sterling large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 25,590 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly rise of 5,639 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 19,951 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 91.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 5.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 97.1 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.5 38.4 25.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.3 65.3 15.3 – Net Position: 25,590 -40,046 14,456 – Gross Longs: 52,851 57,154 37,222 – Gross Shorts: 27,261 97,200 22,766 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.6 5.3 97.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 4.8 5.6

Japanese Yen Futures:



The Japanese Yen large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -58,312 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -323 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -57,989 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 17.1 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.7 72.1 10.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 52.0 24.4 23.1 – Net Position: -58,312 78,770 -20,458 – Gross Longs: 27,682 119,216 17,761 – Gross Shorts: 85,994 40,446 38,219 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 2.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.3 71.9 17.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -46.8 42.6 -23.9

Swiss Franc Futures:



The Swiss Franc large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 824 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -2,421 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,245 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 74.6 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.6 45.8 23.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.6 20.7 50.4 – Net Position: 824 10,631 -11,455 – Gross Longs: 12,965 19,426 9,909 – Gross Shorts: 12,141 8,795 21,364 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 2.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.6 40.2 34.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.8 18.8 -17.1

Canadian Dollar Futures:



The Canadian Dollar large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 2,406 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -284 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 2,690 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.9 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.9 43.2 26.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.5 60.3 10.9 – Net Position: 2,406 -28,345 25,939 – Gross Longs: 48,056 71,821 44,104 – Gross Shorts: 45,650 100,166 18,165 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.0 29.8 85.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.8 12.5 -8.8

Australian Dollar Futures:



The Australian Dollar large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 3,759 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -307 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,066 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.0 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 9.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 78.6 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.9 32.5 20.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.2 42.2 13.8 – Net Position: 3,759 -13,546 9,787 – Gross Longs: 64,031 45,433 29,110 – Gross Shorts: 60,272 58,979 19,323 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.0 9.8 78.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.5 7.6 -14.9

New Zealand Dollar Futures:



The New Zealand Dollar large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 2,520 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -618 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 3,138 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 67.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 77.3 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.3 31.9 13.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 44.8 44.1 8.0 – Net Position: 2,520 -4,673 2,153 – Gross Longs: 19,727 12,262 5,229 – Gross Shorts: 17,207 16,935 3,076 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.2 29.3 77.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.8 20.3 -4.6

Mexican Peso Futures:



The Mexican Peso large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -11,978 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,164 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -13,142 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.4 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.1 50.2 4.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 52.5 44.5 2.0 – Net Position: -11,978 8,104 3,874 – Gross Longs: 63,387 72,074 6,683 – Gross Shorts: 75,365 63,970 2,809 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.7 90.2 59.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.2 7.5 5.3

Brazilian Real Futures:



The Brazilian Real large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -26,591 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -85 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -26,506 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.8 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 76.5 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.9 71.7 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 79.8 12.6 6.1 – Net Position: -26,591 26,181 410 – Gross Longs: 8,804 31,775 3,127 – Gross Shorts: 35,395 5,594 2,717 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 5.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.8 60.8 76.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.2 9.3 -1.0

Russian Ruble Futures:



The Russian Ruble large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 6,313 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -562 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,875 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 28.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 39.7 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.0 63.6 6.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.0 85.4 6.5 – Net Position: 6,313 -6,225 -88 – Gross Longs: 8,588 18,191 1,771 – Gross Shorts: 2,275 24,416 1,859 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 28.3 71.3 39.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.1 -15.0 -23.2

Bitcoin Futures Futures:



The Bitcoin Futures large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -2,465 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -173 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,292 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 59.6 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.0 5.7 29.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 85.5 2.1 7.2 – Net Position: -2,465 340 2,125 – Gross Longs: 5,788 546 2,820 – Gross Shorts: 8,253 206 695 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 2.7 to 1 4.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.5 82.1 59.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.3 16.5 16.1

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).