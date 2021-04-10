COT Currency Futures Charts: Brazil Real, Swiss Franc, Euro, US Dollar & Bitcoin

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 06 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US DOLLAR INDEX Futures:



The US DOLLAR INDEX: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 4,449 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,277 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 5,726 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 33.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 60.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 68.3 percent.

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 70.8 6.9 15.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 59.5 28.0 6.1 – Net Position: 4,449 -8,231 3,782 – Gross Longs: 27,706 2,713 6,179 – Gross Shorts: 23,257 10,944 2,397 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.2 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 33.5 60.9 68.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 31.6 -35.5 39.3

EURO Currency Futures:



The EURO Currency: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 67,522 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -6,217 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 73,739 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 55.7 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 44.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 64.6 percent.

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.9 55.1 14.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 19.4 72.2 7.4 – Net Position: 67,522 -109,741 42,219 – Gross Longs: 192,230 354,401 89,693 – Gross Shorts: 124,708 464,142 47,474 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.7 44.7 64.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.7 23.9 -24.2

BRITISH POUND STERLING Futures:



The BRITISH POUND STERLING: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 19,951 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -5,008 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 24,959 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 81.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 18.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.8 percent.

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.2 42.5 24.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.0 63.9 17.6 – Net Position: 19,951 -30,127 10,176 – Gross Longs: 45,270 59,714 34,960 – Gross Shorts: 25,319 89,841 24,784 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 81.5 18.3 86.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.3 8.0 -8.2

JAPANESE YEN Futures:



The JAPANESE YEN: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -57,989 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lift of 1,492 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -59,481 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 34.5 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 71.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.9 percent.

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.3 71.7 11.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 51.6 23.9 24.0 – Net Position: -57,989 78,537 -20,548 – Gross Longs: 26,794 117,846 18,907 – Gross Shorts: 84,783 39,309 39,455 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 3.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 34.5 71.8 16.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -52.3 50.5 -38.2

SWISS FRANC Futures:



The SWISS FRANC: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 3,245 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -1,024 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,269 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 78.4 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 40.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 27.5 percent.

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.9 43.4 20.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.5 18.7 52.4 – Net Position: 3,245 10,786 -14,031 – Gross Longs: 15,690 18,970 8,848 – Gross Shorts: 12,445 8,184 22,879 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 2.3 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.4 40.3 27.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -12.9 24.7 -41.1

CANADIAN DOLLAR Futures:



The CANADIAN DOLLAR: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 2,690 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -3,828 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,518 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 57.2 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 29.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 87.1 percent.

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.6 42.9 27.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.0 60.6 11.4 – Net Position: 2,690 -29,421 26,731 – Gross Longs: 47,506 71,329 45,729 – Gross Shorts: 44,816 100,750 18,998 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.2 29.0 87.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.4 7.7 -7.6

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Futures:



The AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 4,066 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -8,197 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 12,263 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 82.2 percent.

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.9 32.3 21.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 42.9 43.6 13.1 – Net Position: 4,066 -15,494 11,428 – Gross Longs: 62,991 44,308 29,395 – Gross Shorts: 58,925 59,802 17,967 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.3 8.2 82.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.4 2.0 -17.8

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Futures:



The NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 3,138 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -908 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 4,046 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 65.1 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 32.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 73.2 percent.

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.4 31.4 13.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.0 44.6 8.9 – Net Position: 3,138 -4,926 1,788 – Gross Longs: 19,199 11,732 5,127 – Gross Shorts: 16,061 16,658 3,339 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.1 32.3 73.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.4 18.2 -21.4

MEXICAN PESO Futures:



The MEXICAN PESO: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -13,142 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 1,971 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -15,113 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.2 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 90.6 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 60.4 percent.

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.1 51.1 5.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 51.7 44.5 2.2 – Net Position: -13,142 9,054 4,088 – Gross Longs: 57,610 69,930 7,085 – Gross Shorts: 70,752 60,876 2,997 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.2 90.6 60.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.1 7.6 3.7

BRAZIL REAL Futures:



The BRAZIL REAL: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -26,506 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -1,197 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -25,309 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 40.9 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 61.8 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 67.1 percent.

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.4 70.3 6.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 81.1 11.0 6.7 – Net Position: -26,506 26,820 -314 – Gross Longs: 10,103 31,766 2,716 – Gross Shorts: 36,609 4,946 3,030 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 6.4 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 40.9 61.8 67.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.5 20.9 -26.7

RUSSIAN RUBLE Futures:



The RUSSIAN RUBLE: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of 6,875 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly boost of 91 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 6,784 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 29.7 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 69.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 53.0 percent.

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.6 61.5 5.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.3 85.9 4.7 – Net Position: 6,875 -7,185 310 – Gross Longs: 9,600 18,109 1,700 – Gross Shorts: 2,725 25,294 1,390 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.7 69.1 53.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 16.9 -16.0 -5.4

BITCOIN FUTURES Futures:



The BITCOIN FUTURES: large speculator standing this week equaled a net position of -2,292 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decline of -77 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -2,215 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 39.4 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 76.9 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.3 percent.

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 60.2 5.1 27.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 83.4 2.1 7.6 – Net Position: -2,292 300 1,992 – Gross Longs: 5,938 504 2,742 – Gross Shorts: 8,230 204 750 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 2.5 to 1 3.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 39.4 76.9 55.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.8 26.3 0.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).