COT Bonds Futures Charts: Fed Funds, 5-Year Treasury Notes, Eurodollar, 10-Year Treasury Notes

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday April 06 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

30-Day Federal Funds Futures:

The 30-Day Federal Funds large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -120,673 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -38,042 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -82,631 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 14.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 86.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 55.3 percent.

30-Day Federal Funds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 8.3 70.5 2.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.3 57.7 3.0 – Net Position: -120,673 129,362 -8,689 – Gross Longs: 84,005 711,313 21,909 – Gross Shorts: 204,678 581,951 30,598 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.3 86.0 55.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.3 2.3 -13.4

2-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 2-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -375,820 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -29,128 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -346,692 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish-Extreme with a score of 8.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish-Extreme with a score of 85.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 46.0 percent.

2-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.9 75.9 6.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 33.2 60.6 5.3 – Net Position: -375,820 354,777 21,043 – Gross Longs: 390,901 1,754,671 142,678 – Gross Shorts: 766,721 1,399,894 121,635 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.6 85.7 46.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -70.0 73.9 -25.6

5-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 5-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -7,617 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly lowering of -102,952 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 95,335 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 89.3 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 22.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish with a score of 21.4 percent.

5-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 13.6 76.3 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.8 72.3 11.3 – Net Position: -7,617 141,544 -133,927 – Gross Longs: 485,239 2,727,948 271,735 – Gross Shorts: 492,856 2,586,404 405,662 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.3 22.3 21.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.7 15.1 -26.1

10-Year Treasury Note Futures:

The 10-Year Treasury Note large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 84,559 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly gain of 174,361 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -89,802 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish-Extreme with a score of 92.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.1 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.2 percent.

10-Year Treasury Note Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.7 72.0 8.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.5 68.7 13.4 – Net Position: 84,559 128,010 -212,569 – Gross Longs: 732,687 2,821,476 313,947 – Gross Shorts: 648,128 2,693,466 526,516 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.5 30.1 16.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 9.0 -5.1 -7.8

Ultra 10-Year Notes Futures:

The Ultra 10-Year Notes large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 170,635 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -64,475 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 235,110 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 72.8 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 34.0 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

Ultra 10-Year Notes Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.0 71.1 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.1 73.7 17.0 – Net Position: 170,635 -36,437 -134,198 – Gross Longs: 300,246 1,017,164 108,960 – Gross Shorts: 129,611 1,053,601 243,158 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.8 34.0 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.7 2.7 -6.6

US Treasury Bonds Futures:

The US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -118,494 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly decrease of -4,055 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -114,439 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bearish with a score of 46.3 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 73.7 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 16.2 percent.

US Treasury Bonds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 6.2 78.6 13.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.3 64.3 17.5 – Net Position: -118,494 168,164 -49,670 – Gross Longs: 72,722 920,918 154,881 – Gross Shorts: 191,216 752,754 204,551 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.3 73.7 16.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.4 -6.4 -13.6

Ultra US Treasury Bonds Futures:

The Ultra US Treasury Bonds large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of -261,819 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly reduction of -2,695 contracts from the previous week which had a total of -259,124 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 64.6 percent. The commercials are Bullish with a score of 62.3 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bearish-Extreme with a score of 0.0 percent.

Ultra US Treasury Bonds Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 5.1 82.7 11.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.2 57.6 13.8 – Net Position: -261,819 285,070 -23,251 – Gross Longs: 58,261 938,845 133,842 – Gross Shorts: 320,080 653,775 157,093 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.2 to 1 1.4 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.6 62.3 0.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.7 22.9 -7.9

3-Month Eurodollars Futures:

The 3-Month Eurodollars large speculator standing this week recorded a net position of 468,445 contracts in the data reported through Tuesday. This was a weekly fall of -289,661 contracts from the previous week which had a total of 758,106 net contracts.

This week’s current strength score (the trader positioning range over the past three years, measured from 0 to 100) shows the speculators are currently Bullish with a score of 68.5 percent. The commercials are Bearish with a score of 30.2 percent and the small traders (not shown in chart) are Bullish with a score of 63.7 percent.

3-Month Eurodollars Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 20.1 49.5 5.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.0 50.9 7.8 – Net Position: 468,445 -163,288 -305,157 – Gross Longs: 2,331,761 5,751,008 596,999 – Gross Shorts: 1,863,316 5,914,296 902,156 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.5 30.2 63.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.3 4.2 -2.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).