30 Apr

Considering the background of positive U.S. macroeconomic statistics the stock market remains optimistic

April 30, 2021

by JustForex

On Thursday, stock markets opened with a sharp decline, but by the end of the session the main indices recovered their positions. The U.S. GDP data showed a 6.4% growth and the number of jobless claims fell to 553,000 last week, which is the lowest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

Gold continues to fall due the low inflation expectations and rising U.S. government bond yields.

On Friday’s opening, oil prices declined slightly considering the weak economic data from China. The price was also pressured by epidemiological situations in Asian countries, especially in India, where a record number of COVID-19 cases was established on April 28.

The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares MSCI is showing strong growth, but the Japanese Nikkei declined by 0.92% because of falling stock prices of major Japanese corporations, as well as a long weekend ahead.

Exxon Mobil, GoodYear and AstraZeneca are reporting for Q1 2021 today.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,211.47 +28.29 (+0.68%)

Dow Jones 34,060.36 +239.98 (+0.71%)

DAX 15,154.20 -137.98 (-0.90%)

FTSE 100 6,961.48 -2.19 (-0.03%)

USD Index 90.63 +0.02 (+0.02%)

Important events:
  • – China Manufacturing PMI at 04:00 (GMT+3);
  • – Germany GDP at 11:000 (GMT+3);
  • – EU CPI at 12:00 (GMT+3);
  • – EU GDP at 12:00 (GMT+3);
  • – Canada GDP at 15:30 (GMT+3).

This article reflects a personal opinion and should not be interpreted as an investment advice, and/or offer, and/or a persistent request for carrying out financial transactions, and/or a guarantee, and/or a forecast of future events.

