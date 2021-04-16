Can Amazon break resistance to surge higher?

By Admiral Markets

Shares in Amazon have spent much of the past six months in a trading range, forming a descending triangle technical chart pattern. While some stocks have started to move based on upcoming earnings announcements, Amazon shares are currently hovering around technical resistance.

The chart below shows the descending triangle formation that has formed on the price chart of Amazon. The $2,900.00 price level has been a significant area of support but now we’re at the top of the descending resistance line.

If the price can break through there may be another run higher to at least the all-time high price level around the $3,550.00 price level.

Source: Admirals MetaTrader 5, AMZN, Weekly – Data range: from Feb 16, 2014, to Apr 15, 2021, performed on Apr 15, 2021, at 8:30 pm GMT. Please note: Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

As we move into US earnings season, this could be the last chance for a push higher before the seasonal ‘sell in May and go away’ stock market pattern. Amazon is due to post earnings on 29 April so watching price action within the descending triangle pattern will be interesting.

Some traders may even try to position themselves early on so keeping track of the volume will also be an important metric. The indicator is available in the MetaTrader trading platform provided by Admirals.

Did you know that you can use the Trading Central Technical Ideas Lookup indicator to find actionable trading ideas on thousands of other instruments across Forex, stocks, indices, commodities and more?

You can get this indicator completely FREE by upgrading your MetaTrader 5 trading platform provided by Admirals (formerly Admiral Markets) to the exclusive Supreme Edition! You’ll also receive a whole range of advanced trading tools such as correlation and sentiment indicators!

Start your free download by clicking on the banner below:

INFORMATION ABOUT ANALYTICAL MATERIALS:

The given data provides additional information regarding all analysis, estimates, prognosis, forecasts, market reviews, weekly outlooks or other similar assessments or information (hereinafter “Analysis”) published on the websites of Admiral Markets investment firms operating under the Admiral Markets trademark (hereinafter “Admiral Markets”) Before making any investment decisions please pay close attention to the following:

This is a marketing communication. The content is published for informative purposes only and is in no way to be construed as investment advice or recommendation. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research, and that it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. Any investment decision is made by each client alone whereas Admiral Markets shall not be responsible for any loss or damage arising from any such decision, whether or not based on the content. With view to protecting the interests of our clients and the objectivity of the Analysis, Admiral Markets has established relevant internal procedures for prevention and management of conflicts of interest. The Analysis is prepared by an independent analyst, Jitan Solanki (analyst), (hereinafter “Author”) based on their personal estimations. Whilst every reasonable effort is taken to ensure that all sources of the content are reliable and that all information is presented, as much as possible, in an understandable, timely, precise and complete manner, Admiral Markets does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any information contained within the Analysis. Any kind of past or modeled performance of financial instruments indicated within the content should not be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee or implication by Admiral Markets for any future performance. The value of the financial instrument may both increase and decrease and the preservation of the asset value is not guaranteed. Leveraged products (including contracts for difference) are speculative in nature and may result in losses or profit. Before you start trading, please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

By Admiral Markets