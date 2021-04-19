American indices continued to rise, the EURO STOXX50 reached its highest point since 2008

by JustForex

On Friday, the US stock exchanges trading ended with an increase in the three major indexes by 0.1-0.5%, updating all-time highs after positive data from the housing market in March.

On Friday, trading ended with an increase in the EURO STOXX 50 Index by 1%, which reached its highest point since the beginning of 2008.

There is positive dynamics that prevail during the trading session in Asia this morning. Japanese JPN225 fell less than by 0.1%. Australian AUS200 increased less than by 0.1%. Chinese indices are increasing by 1.5-2.5%, continuing to follow the positive economic data for March and the 1st quarter published on Friday.

On Monday, oil prices fell as the accelerating spread of COVID-19 in India and other countries raises concerns that more drastic measures for the pandemic containment will hit the economic activity and demand for raw materials. India has reported a record rise in the number of coronavirus cases.

In China, markets are closely following the first meeting between Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Sugi and a possible joint statement that could mention Taiwan for the first time since 1969. Investors haven’t priced the risk of increased activity by the Chinese Navy near Taiwan yet, but the likelihood of tensions with China is purring pressure on the Japanese stocks.

Main market quotes:

S&P 500 (F) 4,171.38 -4.87 (-0.12%)

Dow Jones 34,200.67 +164.68 (+0.48%)

DAX 15,456.60 -3.15 (-0.02%)

FTSE 100 7,028.21 +8.68 (+0.12%)

USD Index 91.157 -0.387 (-0.42%)

Important events:

– Eurozone Construction Output (April) at 12:00 (GMT+3).

