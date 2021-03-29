U.S. Uranium Firm Closes Financing, Starts Stockpiling the Element

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/29/2021

An update on Uranium Energy, including its latest actions, is provided in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a March 25 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Heiko Ihle reported that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC:NYSE AMERICAN) generated $30.5 million from a now closed offering and bought 1.4 million pounds (1.4 Mlb) of physical, warehoused U.S. uranium for $10.9 million.

Ihle also reported that H.C. Wainwright raised its target price on Uranium Energy to $5 per share from $3.60 to account for the investment bank increasing its per-pound valuation of the uranium company’s ex-Texas resources to $7 per pound from $3.50. Uranium Energy’s current share price is about $2.92.

The analyst discussed the Texas-based energy firm’s various news items.

Regarding the financing, Uranium Energy plans to use the proceeds, garnered from issuing 10 million common shares a $3.05 per share, to buy physical uranium at low spot prices and stockpile it, and also for general corporate expenses and working capital, Ihle wrote.

He relayed the company already acquired 1.4 Mlb of uranium from Illinois-based ConverDyn for $10.9 million. Of that order, Uranium Energy is scheduled to receive 1 Mlb in May and the rest, 0.4 Mlb, in March 2022. The benefits of amassing such an inventory, according to management, are threefold. It will boost its balance sheet when uranium prices appreciate, it will assist the company with marketing efforts and it will free up its facilities to focus solely on producing uranium for U.S. initiatives, such as the U.S. Uranium Reserve for which the federal government intends to purchase $1.5 billion worth of newly mined domestic uranium over 10 years.

“We now expect the new physical uranium purchasing initiative to add incremental value through the potential for higher future uranium prices,” wrote Ihle.

“We note that advancing and expanding resources is a critical step to supporting the company’s plan to participate in

supplying the U.S. UR [Uranium Reserve],” Ihle noted. Thus, earlier this year, it began developing a production area at its Burke Hollow in situ recovery project in Texas.

“The UR includes purchases of newly mined domestic uranium over a 10-year period for an aggregate value of

$1.5B,” the analyst stated. “Additionally, the FY21 bipartisan omnibus spending bill currently includes $75M for domestically produced uranium.”

“We highlight that Burke Hollow already maintains all four major permits for uranium extraction,” Ihle wrote.

In other news, Ihle pointed out, Uranium Energy reported Q2/21 results. It recorded a net loss of $3.5 million, greater than that of $1.9 million in Q2/20, driven by reduced income from equity-accounted investments and mineral property expenses. However, a $0.3 million gain on loan elimination partially offset these losses.

“These results are largely irrelevant given Uranium Energy’s nonproducing nature, and we instead focus on the bright outlook for the firm and domestically sourced uranium in general,” commented Ihle.

Looking forward for the company, he added, “we maintain our longer-term expectation that current global developments should drive higher future uranium prices that could eventually support favorable production decisions at one or more properties in Uranium Energy’s portfolio of assets.”

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: Uranium Energy Corp. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Uranium Energy Corp., a company mentioned in this article.

Disclosures from H.C. Wainwright & Co., Uranium Energy Corp., Target Price Revision, March 25, 2021

I, Heiko F. Ihle, CFA, Tyler Bisset and Marcus Giannini, certify that 1) all of the views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views about any and all subject securities or issuers discussed; and 2) no part of my compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendation or views expressed in this research report; and 3) neither myself nor any members of my household is an officer, director or advisory board member of these companies.

None of the research analysts or the research analyst’s household has a financial interest in the securities of Uranium Energy Corp. (including, without limitation, any option, right, warrant, future, long or short position).

As of February 28, 2021, neither the Firm nor its affiliates beneficially own 1% or more of any class of common equity securities of Uranium Energy Corp.

Neither the research analyst nor the Firm has any material conflict of interest in of which the research analyst knows or has reason to know at the time of publication of this research report.

The research analyst principally responsible for preparation of the report does not receive compensation that is based upon any specific investment banking services or transaction but is compensated based on factors including total revenue and profitability of the Firm, a substantial portion of which is derived from investment banking services.

The Firm or its affiliates did receive compensation from Uranium Energy Corp. for investment banking services within twelve months before, and will seek compensation from the companies mentioned in this report for investment banking services within three months following publication of the research report.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC managed or co-managed a public offering of securities for Uranium Energy Corp. during the past

12 months.

The Firm does not make a market in Uranium Energy Corp. as of the date of this research report.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC and its affiliates, officers, directors, and employees, excluding its analysts, will from time to time have long or short positions in, act as principal in, and buy or sell, the securities or derivatives (including options and warrants) thereof of covered companies referred to in this research report.