U.S. Biopharma Making a ‘Bold Move into a Large Market Opportunity’

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/03/2021

This latest undertaking of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and the near-term catalysts of some of its other programs are described in an H.C. Wainwright & Co. report.

In a March 2 research note, H.C. Wainwright & Co. analyst Ed Arce reported that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) is making “a bold move into a large market opportunity” with its newly announced development program for alcohol use disorder (AUD).

In this indication the company will evaluate DCR-AUD, a GalXC-based therapy, as it silences expression in the liver of the aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2) gene, an enzyme that assists in metabolism of alcohol.

“Dicerna believes inhibition of ALDH2, as a therapeutic complement to nonpharmacologic behavioral approaches, may help individuals with AUD avoid harmful levels of alcohol use,” Arce relayed.

“We believe DCR-AUD is a departure from Dicerna’s orphan focus to date, as AUD is a large and complex market that while highly underserved has historically been a challenging therapeutic area,” Arce wrote.

To discuss its new program, the Massachusetts-based biopharma will hold a webinar on March 18. Key opinion leader Dr. Henry Kranzler will join Dicerna on the video conference. Dr. Kranzler is a professor of psychiatry and director of the Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine.

Also regarding DCR-AUD, Dicerna expects to file an investigational new drug application or clinical trial application for it in about mid-2021 and then, in Q3/21, commence a Phase 1 single-ascending dose trial in healthy volunteers.

Arce also reported that Dicerna’s other programs, core and partnership, continue to advance. The four leaders and related upcoming catalysts are:

1) Nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria. Topline results from the pivotal PHYOX2 and the PHYOX4 trials are expected in mid-2021. Dicerna then would submit a new drug application for nedosiran in Q3/21 and, possibly, launch it commercially in 2022.

2) Belcesiran for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-associated liver disease. Dicerna is expected to start the Phase 2 study in H1/21 and present data from Phase 1 later this year.

3) RG6346 for chronic hepatitis B virus. The combination Phase 2 PIRANGA study led by partner Roche is expected to start in the near term.

4) LY3561774 for dyslipidemia, in partnership with Eli Lilly.

Dicerna plans to expand its pipeline candidates, aiming to add two more GalXC and GalXC-Plus drug development programs by mid-2021 and four more by year-end 2022.

Management expects to generate more than $100 million in cash this year from its collaborations and indicated that Dicerna’s $568.8 million in cash at Dec. 31, 2020, is enough to fund the biopharma into 2023.

H.C. Wainwright updated its model on the biopharma, which it rates Buy, and this resulted in a target price increase to $40 per share from $35. Today, the stock is trading at about $29.05 per share.

