The Future of Battery Storage and Management

Source: Jack Hurley for Streetwise Reports 03/09/2021

Value investor Jack Hurley profiles Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies, a company that provides the ability to manage any battery system down to the individual cell level and communicate DER bi-directionally between consumers and utilities.



As a student of sustainability, I am no stranger to the push for renewable energies and all of the paradigms this stands to disrupt. There is a renewable business that not many mention, but I think deserves as much attention as the household names: Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (ACDC:CSE).

The world is officially pressing the gas on the social shift of transitioning to sustainable energy and there isn’t much resistance left considering the recent U.S. election and worldwide commitments to the Paris agreement and net zero emissions in the coming decades. To achieve this there are two critical changes that must happen and this company includes both: large scale multifaceted battery storage and AI integrated management systems to optimize our energy distribution. OpenADR (Automated Demand Response), DER (distributed energy resources) and artificial intelligence are going to tip the scales when coupled with the variety of energy storage systems that are going to come out including solid state batteries (Na,Si, etc), graphene superconductors and fuel cells. When you think of a typically battery system, whether it’s residential, EV or commercial, it’s only natural failures will occur. Typically people will replace the entire system for a new one, at a significant cost to all parties.

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technology has an AI system that will identify the individual cell where the failure occurs and can replace that cell restoring a majority of capacity to the system. This level of individual cell diagnostics and service is a unique and distinguishing factor for the business that allows them to outshine competitors like Tesla (TSLA). What this also does it improve the safety of the system and allow consumers a level of comfort that is currently not offered. The industry is moving in a direction where battery management, replacement and recycling of batteries will be critical. This company provides the ability to manage any system down to the individual cell level and communicate DER bi-directionally between consumers and utilities. These AI systems and battery configurations, most importantly, are patented protected and compatible with the multiple of products that can emerge in the marketplace.

When considering Extreme Vehicle Battery Technology’s products, including IoniX Pro TITAN Series and Smart Wall Series, coupled with an AI battery management system, it seems that this will give this business an edge in the ESG (environmental, social and governance) space that the world that countries are preparing to pour Trillions of dollars into in the coming years. After developing an establishing an effective and unique product, the next step is scale. On February 8th it was announced that the company was entering into a partnership with Daymak, Canada’s #1 light EV distributor that was recently heralded as the recipient of the Clean Tech North Award and named in Profit Magazine’s Top 100 fastest growing Canadian companies. Given these developments, Extreme Vehicle Battery Technology Corp is a distinguished player in the ESG arena that is working to bring additional scale to battery management systems while also providing a powerful AI battery management system that gives a new level of diagnostics and service to those experiencing our paradigm shift away from fossil fuels towards a sustainable future.

On the U.S. market, with a current market cap of approximately $129 million priced at nearly $0.38 per share, I think there is a significant potential for appreciation of this business by Mr. Market. There are more than 300 million shares outstanding. Leadership of the company has shown their resiliency and dedication to improving their customer base and the positive feedback from their products on almost all fronts is a compelling as a reason why the business has blue skies ahead. The success of this business is not only good for shareholders, but also society, and that’s what I would call a Win-Win.

Follow Jack Hurley on Twitter @_JaxCapital.

John “Jack” C. Hurley is a value investor. His investment philosophy is centered on sustainability, emerging technologies and finding fundamentally undervalued business entities positioned to benefit from long-term secular trends. Hurley has a B.S. in chemistry and is currently a part-time graduate student at Rutgers University pursuing an MBS in sustainability with a concentration in energy technologies.

Disclosure:

1) Jack Hurley: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: None. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees. As of the date of this article, an affiliate of Streetwise Reports has a consulting relationship with Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp.. Please click here for more information.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp., a company mentioned in this article.