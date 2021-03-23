The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.03.23

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1880

Prev Close: 1.1933

% chg. over the last day: +0.45% On Friday, the euro rose slightly. The pair continues to trade in a narrow range, showing no signs of exiting it. No important economic events are expected. Jerome Powell will address Congress with a report on monetary policy. The market expects no changes in it. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1882, 1.1834

Resistance levels: 1.1990, 1.2113 The main scenario for EUR/USD is trading in the lateral range between 1.1882 and 1.1990. The ADX is at a minimum, which indicates no pressure in either direction. Only the position of the MACD and moving averages indicates a slight increase. But growth may be limited by the first resistance level. Alternative scenario: if the price manages to consolidate below the level of 1.1882, the pair may return to the decline to 1.1834. A breakout of 1.1990 could send the pair towards 1.2113. News feed for 2021.03.23: – Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s Speech at 16:00 (GMT+2);

– The US New Home Sales (Feb) at 16:00 (GMT+2);

– FOMC Member Lael Brainard’s Speech at 16:00 (GMT+2).

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3834

Prev Close: 1.3856

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3775, 1.3680

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 108.62

Prev Close: 108.83

% chg. over the last day: +0,11% In the dollar-yen pair, volatility has been declining for the sixth session in a row. Stock markets were up slightly on Monday. But they have been declining in the Asian session on Tuesday. Bond yields have stabilized. Treasuries are in the area of 1.68%. Trading recommendations Support levels: 108.35, 107.08

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2518

Prev Close: 1.2520

% chg. over the last day: +0.02% The Canadian dollar will continue its correctional growth in light of the continuing decline in oil prices. The outlook for commodity markets remains negative in the medium term, as European countries such as Germany and France are expanding quarantine measures. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2446, 1.2364

Resistance levels: 1.2546, 1.2589 The main scenario is buying. The slight northern impulse on Tuesday triggered a strong ADX reaction. This is a sign that the price may break the first resistance level. The MACD is above zero, and the price is above the moving averages. By a combination of factors, there is an increasing northern signal. Alternative scenario: if the price manages to gain a foothold below 1.2477, the pair may resume its southern movement. There is no news feed for today.

