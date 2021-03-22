The Analytical Overview of the Main Currency Pairs on 2021.03.22

by JustForex

The EUR/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.1914

Prev Close: 1.1903

% chg. over the last day: -0.09%. The euro fell slightly on Friday and continued to decline during the Asian session amid growing tensions in the vaccination program. Also, new quarantine measures in European countries cast doubt on the rapid recovery of the EU economy from the crisis. Economists estimate that the planned recovery could be delayed until September. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.1882, 1.1834

Resistance levels: 1.1990, 1.2113 The main scenario for EUR/USD is trading sideways between 1.1882 and 1.1990. The price only pierced the first support level on low liquidity at the beginning of trading, which indicates the bears’ weakness. The ADX shows no significant southward trend. But the moving averages and the MACD indicate a low probability of the price-fixing below the support level. In general, the signal is neutral. Alternative scenario: if the price manages to consolidate below the level of 1.1882, the pair may return to the decline to 1.1834. A breakdown of 1.1990 could send the pair towards 1.2113. There is no news feed for today.

The GBP/USD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.3925

Prev Close: 1.3872

Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.3857, 1.3775

Resistance levels: 1.3997, 1.4224 The main scenario for GBP/USD is selling. The ADX is starting to show signs of rising bearish strength. The support level has been broken, and the price is firmly consolidating below. A combination of factors results in a bearish signal of medium strength. Alternative scenario: if the pair consolidates above 1.3902, it may resume growth to 1.3997. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/JPY currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 108.91

Prev Close: 108.89

% chg. over the last day: -0,01% The dollar-yen pair continues to show signs of correction both from the technical side and from the fundamental one. The decline in stock markets continues, putting pressure on the pair. The decline in bond yields signals an increase in demand for defensive assets, including the Japanese yen. Trading recommendations Support levels: 108.35, 107.08

Resistance levels: 109.34, 109.86 The main scenario is trading in a sideways range between 109.34 and 108.35. The ADX on the hourly timeframe shows growth on the pair’s decline, which indicates the presence of bears. The likelihood of a corrective decline is increasing. But as long as the pair is above the support level, the sideways movement scenario remains in effect. An alternative scenario implies the price-fixing below 108.35. In this case, the pair may return to the decline to 107.08. A breakdown of 109.34 will resume growth. There is no news feed for today.

The USD/CAD currency pair Technical indicators of the currency pair: Prev Open: 1.2490

Prev Close: 1.2498

% chg. over the last day: +0.06% The Canadian dollar has slowed down the corrective growth as the oil prices stopped falling. But the outlook for commodity markets remains negative in the medium term, as the threat of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic has emerged. Trading recommendations Support levels: 1.2446, 1.2364

Resistance levels: 1.2546, 1.2589 The main scenario is trading in a sideways range between 1.2546 and 1.2466. Thursday’s northern impulse hardly continued on Friday. The ADX shows a fall in bullish strength. The MACD is above zero and the price is above the moving averages. In general, there is a weak northern signal limited by the first resistance level. Alternative scenario: if the price manages to gain a foothold below 1.2466, the pair may resume its southern movement. A breakout of 1.2546 may resume corrective gains. There is no news feed for today.

