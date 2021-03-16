Smart Battery Firm Launches Smart Charger for Electric Vehicles

Most EV chargers transfer electricity directly from the grid to the electric vehicle’s batteries, but Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (ACDC:CSE) (EV Battery Tech) aims to disrupt the market with the release of its IoniX Pro EV Smart Charger Series. The new product combines its “Energy Storage System (ESS), which includes its patented and state-of-the-art Battery Management System (BMS), with an EV Charger to launch the world’s first “Smart Charger.”

The Smart Charger offers a number of advantages over existing solutions. It uses the company’s battery management technology that is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This “not only bolsters superior battery monitoring, but also allows for remote maintenance and machine learning capabilities. This technology is intended to provide greater efficiency, greater reliability and increased safety,” the company stated.

EV Battery Tech’s Smart Charger is powered by renewable energy. Because renewable energy is intermittent and thus not normally a reliable, 24/7 source of power for charging stations, the company solves this by using power storage, so the system can work even when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing. The company notes that its AI capabilities makes it possible for the charger to learn the best times to charge, increasing its efficiency.

The charger also can facilitate “peak shaving,” the practice of charging the storage battery during the lower cost, off-peak hours, while charging cars from that battery during the more expensive peak hours. In some areas, the price differential between peak and off peak can be two or even three times.

Another advantage is because EV Battery Tech’s Smart Charger can charge during off peak times, building owners can potentially avoid paying large connection costs to the utility company to upgrade their lines; increased power isn’t needed during peak times.

The IoniX Pro EV Smart Charger Series will include a single charging station that is suited for residential use, a commercial dual charging station that would be appropriate for office buildings and parking garages, and a rapid charging station that can charge an EV in less than 25 minutes that would be appropriate for roadside use.

“Our brilliant design and engineering teams have done it again!” stated Bryson Goodwin, president and CEO of EV Battery Tech. “The company has once again taken one of the fastest growing products and introduced a version that is far superior to anything else on the market today. We believe the EV Smart Charger will be one of best-selling products and we are very excited for this launch.”

The company notes that electric vehicles are one of the world’s fastest growing markets and that infrastructure, such as charging stations, is necessary to support this growth and make it possible for EVs to operate.

“The company is confident that this game-changing combination will help expedite the installation of EV infrastructure and disrupt the EV charging industry,” it stated.

“To say we have had a busy start to the new year would be a massive understatement. We have no plans in slowing down, in fact, we have just scratched the surface of what’s to come in 2021,” Goodwin concluded.

