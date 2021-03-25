25 Mar

Murrey Math Lines 25.03.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

March 25, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break +1/8 and then continue falling towards the support at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at +2/8 to the upside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new targets.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue the descending tendency.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after failing to break the resistance at 4/8, XAUUSD is expected to break 3/8 and continue falling to reach the support at 5/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 4/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards 5/8.

USDCAD_H4
In the M15 chart, the price may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue falling.

USDCAD_M15

