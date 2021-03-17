17 Mar

Murrey Math Lines 17.03.2021 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

March 17, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs. Japanese Yen”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDJPY is still moving pretty close to the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to rebound from 8/8 and then resume falling towards the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the resistance at 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards to reach +1/8.

USDJPY_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the downside line of the VoltyChannel indicator, and, as a result, continue moving downwards.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDJPY_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCAD is moving inside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 0/8 and then correct to the upside within the downtrend to reach the resistance at 2/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks -1/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may continue falling towards the support at -2/8.

USDCAD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the pair may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator again and, as a result, continue trading upwards to reach 2/8 from the H4 chart.

USDCAD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Fed verdict to prompt investors to build portfolios, but they should avoid rotation trap Mar 17, 2021 - By George Prior - The Federal Reserve’s critical policy verdict will prompt investors to top-up their portfolios, but they should avoid the ‘rotation trap’, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations. The…
A concept from physics called negentropy could help your life run smoother Mar 17, 2021 - By Alison Carr-Chellman,, University of Dayton  - Life is full of small decisions: Should I pick up that sock on the floor? Should I do the dishes before bed? What about fixing the leaky faucet in the bathroom? Leaving a…
6 tips to help you detect fake science news Mar 17, 2021 - By Marc Zimmer, Connecticut College  - I’m a professor of chemistry, have a Ph.D. and conduct my own scientific research, yet when consuming media, even I frequently need to ask myself: “Is this science or is it fiction?” There are…