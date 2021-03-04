04 Mar

Murrey Math Lines 04.03.2021 (USDCHF, GOLD)

March 4, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

In the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating an ascending tendency. In this case, the price is expected to break 7/8 and then continue growing towards the resistance at 8/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price break 6/8 to the downside. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach the support 5/8.

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the M15 chart, the pair has broken the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, may continue the ascending tendency.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD is trading inside the “oversold area”. In this case, the price is expected to break -1/8 and then continue growing to reach the resistance at 1/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price falls and breaks -2/8 to the downside. After that, the lines in the chart will be redrawn, thus helping us to define new targets.

XAUUSD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

In the M15 chart, the price may break the upside line of the VoltyChannel indicator and, as a result, continue growing.

XAUUSD_M15

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Elizabeth Warren’s wealth tax would reduce inequality – the problem is it’s probably unconstitutional Mar 4, 2021 - By Beverly Moran, Vanderbilt University  - Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it’s time to tax wealth. The Massachusetts senator on March 1 introduced a bill to tax households worth over US$50 million and up to $1 billion at a rate of…
Gold: Crisis or Opportunity? Mar 3, 2021 - Source: Peter Krauth for Streetwise Reports   03/02/2021  Peter Krauth, editor of Gold Resource Investor, delves into gold's recent price movements and discusses whether now is a good time to buy gold and gold stocks. People…relax. It's a correction. If you're…
What’s behind $15,000 electricity bills in Texas? Mar 3, 2021 - By Seth Blumsack, Penn State  - Texans who made it through February’s extreme cold weather without losing power or natural gas must have felt lucky. But for some, keeping their electricity through the blackout may turn out to be more…