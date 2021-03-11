11 Mar

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 11.03.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

March 11, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is still moving sideways. After forming a Hammer reversal pattern not far from the support level, USDCAD may reverse and correct towards the resistance area at 1.2730. After the correction, the price may resume falling to reach the next downside target at 1.2500. After that, the asset may continue forming the descending impulse.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Inverted Hammer, not far from the support area, the pair may reverse and resume growing to reach the resistance level at 0.7880. After testing it, the instrument may resume its decline to reach the downside target at the next support level at 0.7645.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the correction within the uptrend continues. At the moment, after forming an Engulfing reversal pattern not far from the support area, USDCHF may reverse and resume growing. In this case, the upside target is the resistance level at 0.9410. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may correct to reach 0.9220 before resuming its growth.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
The Future of Battery Storage and Management Mar 11, 2021 - Source: Jack Hurley for Streetwise Reports   03/09/2021  Value investor Jack Hurley profiles Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies, a company that provides the ability to manage any battery system down to the individual cell level and communicate DER bi-directionally between consumers and…
A global semiconductor shortage highlights a troubling trend: A small and shrinking number of the world’s computer chips are made in the US Mar 11, 2021 - By Carol Handwerker, Purdue University  - President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for a review of supply chains for critical products put a spotlight on the decades-long decline in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing capacity. Semiconductors are the logic and memory chips…
10 years after Fukushima, safety is still nuclear power’s greatest challenge Mar 10, 2021 - By Kiyoshi Kurokawa, University of Tokyo and Najmedin Meshkati, University of Southern California  - Ten years ago, on March 11, 2011, the biggest recorded earthquake in Japanese history hit the country’s northeast coast. It was followed by a tsunami that…