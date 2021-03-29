29 Mar

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 29.03.2021 (EURJPY, BRENT, NZDCAD)

March 29, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURJPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

EURJPY is trading at 128.91; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 129.10 and then resume moving downwards to reach 127.55. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 129.95. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 130.85. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 128.55.

EURJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





Brent is trading at 63.14; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 64.35 and then resume moving downwards to reach 57.05. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 66.25. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 69.55. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 61.05.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

NZDCAD, “New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

NZDCAD is trading at 0.8803; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.8825 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8625. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8925. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9005. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.8745.

NZDCAD

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin price will be “permanently hiked” by institutional investors: deVere CEO Mar 29, 2021 - By George Prior  - A Bitcoin price drop will trigger a surge in institutional investment, driving up the price permanently, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations. The observation from Nigel Green,…
How To Spot Boom and Bust Cycles Mar 29, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - One of the most important aspects of trading is being able to properly identify major market cycles and trends. The markets will typically move between four separate stages: Bottoming/Basing, Rallying, Topping/Distribution, and Bearish Trending.  Each of these…
Precious Metals Miners Setting Up For A Breakout Rally – Wait For Confirmation Mar 27, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Precious Metals have continued to slide sideways as the US stock markets have rallied into the FOMC meeting last week.  Not by coincidence, metals have continued to base/bottom near recent lows as concerns about the global debt/credit…