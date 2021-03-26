26 Mar

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 26.03.2021 (AUDUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF)

March 26, 2021

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is trading at 0.7616; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7685 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7425. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the “5-0” pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7745. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7835.

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3757; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3765 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3465. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3925. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4015.

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9398; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9325 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9545. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9245. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9155.

