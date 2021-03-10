10 Mar

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 10.03.2021 (NZDUSD, USDMXN, EURUSD)

March 10, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is trading at 0.7132; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.7140 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6965. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7205. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7295. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 0.7095.

NZDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDMXN. “US Dollar vs Mexican Peso”

USDMXN is trading at 21.26; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 21.45 and then resume moving upwards to reach 22.05. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 20.50. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 19.65.

USDMXN
EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at 1.1870; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.1895 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1675. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1920. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2010.

EURUSD

