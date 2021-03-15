15 Mar

Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 15.03.2021

March 15, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.1910, EURUSD has started another growth towards 1.2000; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range around 1.1960 as an upside continuation pattern. Possibly, the pair may reach 1.2000 and then start a new correction to return to 1.1960.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





After completing the correction at 1.3864, GBPUSD has started another wave to the upside; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range around 1.3935. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.4015.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.50. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 73.15 and then start a new correction with the target at 73.66.

USDRUB
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating around 108.88. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 109.40 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 108.40.

USDJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the descending structure at 0.9233, USDCHF has finished the correction towards 0.9327. Today, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9186. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9270 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9023.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After finishing the ascending structure at 0.7800 along with the descending wave towards 0.7740, AUDUSD is expected to grow and reach 0.7860. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 0.7740.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

BRENT

Brent has formed a new consolidation range around 68.86. Possibly, today the asset may break it to the upside and reach 70.80. After that, the instrument may start a new decline towards 68.85 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 71.20.

BRENT
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction at 1700.44, Gold is expected to grow towards 1743.15 and may later correct to reach 1721.72. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1772.50.

GOLD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

S&P 500

The S&P index is trading to reach 4000.0. Later, the market may correct towards 3850.0 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 4126.0.

S&P 500

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin price hits new record high, fuels fresh demands for regulation Mar 15, 2021 - By George Prior - As Bitcoin hits all-time price highs, regulation must now become a major priority for financial watchdogs, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations. The call-to-action from Nigel Green, chief executive…
COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Yen, Pound, Bitcoin Mar 13, 2021 - By CountingPips.com - Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday…
COT Energy Futures Charts: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil Mar 13, 2021 - By CountingPips.com - Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday…