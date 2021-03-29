29 Mar

Fibonacci Retracements Analysis 29.03.2021 (GOLD, USDCHF)

March 29, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the situation hasn’t changed much since last Monday. After reaching 23.6% fibo, XAUUSD is still moving there and forming the consolidation range. In this case, both upward and downwards scenarios are possible. The first one implies a further ascending correction towards 38.2% and 50.0% fibo at 1785.00 and 1818.15 respectively. The second scenario suggests a new descending impulse and a breakout of the low at 1676.78. Later, the market may continue falling to reach its mid-term target, which is 50.0% fibo at 1617.50.

GOLD_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

The H1 chart shows a more detailed structure of the current short-term correction after a divergence. At the moment, the asset is trading between 23.6% and 38.2% fibo and may soon resume falling towards 50.0%, 61.8%, and 76.0% fibo at 1716.09, 1706.85, and 1695.75 respectively. The resistance is the local high at 1755.52.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





GOLD_H1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The daily chart shows that USDCHF continues the ascending tendency after completing a short-term pullback. After breaking 38.2% fibo, the asset is heading towards 50.0% and 61.8% fibo at 0.9496 and 0.9672 respectively. The key support is the low at 0.8758.

USDCHF_D1
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

As we can see in the H4 chart, after breaking the previous local high at 0.9376, the pair is heading towards 50.0% fibo at 0.9496. At the same time, there is a divergence on MACD, which may indicate a new pullback after the price reaches its target. The correctional targets may be 23.6%, 38.2%, and 50.0% fibo at 0.9348, 0.9256, and 0.9183 respectively.

USDCHF_H4

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Bitcoin price will be “permanently hiked” by institutional investors: deVere CEO Mar 29, 2021 - By George Prior  - A Bitcoin price drop will trigger a surge in institutional investment, driving up the price permanently, says the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organizations. The observation from Nigel Green,…
How To Spot Boom and Bust Cycles Mar 29, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - One of the most important aspects of trading is being able to properly identify major market cycles and trends. The markets will typically move between four separate stages: Bottoming/Basing, Rallying, Topping/Distribution, and Bearish Trending.  Each of these…
Precious Metals Miners Setting Up For A Breakout Rally – Wait For Confirmation Mar 27, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Precious Metals have continued to slide sideways as the US stock markets have rallied into the FOMC meeting last week.  Not by coincidence, metals have continued to base/bottom near recent lows as concerns about the global debt/credit…