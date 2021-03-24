Explorer Reports Assays Show ‘Great Mineralization’ at Nickel Project

Source: Maurice Jackson for Streetwise Reports 03/24/2021

Maurice Jackson of Proven and Probable speaks with Peter Dickie, the CEO of Hunstman Exploration, about the company’s recent drill results at its Western Australia property.

Maurice Jackson: Joining us for a conversation is Peter Dickie, the CEO of Huntsman Exploration Inc. (HMAN:TSX.V).

Pleasure to be speaking with you, as Huntsman’s first round of 2021 assays are in and you’re clearly very pleased. Sir, can you give us the numbers?

Peter Dickie: Yes, very much so. We targeted a number of locations that we were successful with in 2018, as well as some new locations. And we certainly hit some great mineralization where we kind of expected to—as an example, 15.6 meters of 0.9% nickel, 0.8% copper, 0.06% cobalt, with platinum-palladium credits as well. And that was at an area where we had success in 2018 as well.

Maurice Jackson: I know it’s early days, but what do these numbers tell us at this stage?

Peter Dickie: Well, it’s giving us a clearer picture of this intrusive layered structure—geological structure—which we believe could be quite substantial in size. At the moment, we’re drilling several different targets, which are located literally kilometers apart. And our goal now is to try and link up these structures to see exactly how big this overall project could be.

Maurice Jackson: How do these numbers compare with your 2018 drill results?

Peter Dickie: In 2018, we had results such as 14.25 meters of 0.69% nickel, 0.82% copper, 0.05% cobalt, and that’s the same area where we hit the 15-meter zone this year. And we also had results in excess of 3% nickel last year, which goes along with some high-grade results we had this year of 2.8% nickel, as high as 5.7% copper. Some excellent results in there this year.

Maurice Jackson: All right, sir. Shareholders want to know, what comes next?

Peter Dickie: Well, we’re just wrapping up our down-hole electromagnetic surveys, which is an integral part of moving exploration forward. We’re also completing a property-wide ground-level magnetic survey. We’ll have those results in the coming weeks. We’ll match those up with the assay results as they come in. Incidentally, we have several holes still in for assay and we’ll put together a 2021 phase two drill program.

Maurice Jackson: Before we close, what would you like to say to shareholders?

Peter Dickie: This has been an exciting year so far, and fasten your seatbelts. I think this will be an exciting year going forward.

Maurice Jackson: Mr. Dickie, for readers that want to learn more about Huntsman Exploration, please share the website contact details.

Peter Dickie: You can visit www.HuntsmanX.com, and you can get us at [email protected].

Maurice Jackson: Mr. Dickie, it’s been a pleasure speaking with you today. Wishing you and Huntsman Exploration the absolute best, sir.

Peter Dickie: Thank you very much. The pleasure has been all mine.

Maurice Jackson is the founder of Proven and Probable, a site that aims to enrich its subscribers through education in precious metals and junior mining companies that will enrich the world.

