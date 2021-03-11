Coverage Initiated on U.S. Firm with Smart Glass for Commercial Building Retrofit

Source: Streetwise Reports 03/11/2021

The rationale for investing in Crown ElectroKinetics and the company’s multi-billion dollar opportunity are outlined in a ROTH Capital Partners report.

In a March 1 research note, analyst Gerry Sweeney announced that ROTH Capital Partners initiated coverage on Crown Electrokinetics Corp. (CRKN:OTCQB); the company intends to launch commercial sales of its DynamicTint product this year.

It is a neutral-colored optical switching film that, when applied to glass or embedded between glass sheets, electronically controls tint levels, on demand and rapidly, via electrokinetic technology, Sweeney explained.

This leading technology is part of ROTH’s investment thesis on the Oregon-headquartered energy firm, which the analyst covered in the report.

The use of DynamicTint reduces a building’s energy requirements, thereby lowering costs, an estimated 20–30%, according to Crown. It also can be used to retrofit existing glass, saving owners from having to replace the glass outright.

“DynamicTint technology has several advantages over competing smart-glass technologies, and we expect Crown to leverage its strategic partners to scale the technology over the coming years,” Sweeney wrote, adding that the product costs about half the price of competitors’ offerings.

Sweeney also noted that Crown has partnerships in place that will be key to its success. Those with global glass and film manufacturers will reduce capex, allowing for estimated gross margins of 60% at a minimum. Partner and investor Hudson Pacific Properties agreed to participate in pilot and other beta tests of Crown’s commercial retrofit product. The REIT, with 115 buildings, could become a large DynamicTint consumer.

Further, Sweeney highlighted that Crown’s market, commercial buildings, is large, addressable and represents a multibillion opportunity. Globally, the smart glass market was about $3.8 billion in 2020, according to MarketsandMarkets, and continues growing. The U.S. alone is home to 5.9 million commercial buildings.

“We also believe Crown will sell into the commercial skylight market and eventually the automotive market,” the analyst added.

Sweeney noted that ROTH forecasts $13 million of revenue for Crown in the current fiscal year, increasing to $65 million in the next.

ROTH rates Crown Buy and calculates for it an $11 per share price target. Its stock now is trading at about $4.83 per share.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases. As of the date of this article, officers and/or employees of Streetwise Reports LLC (including members of their household) own securities of Crown ElectroKinetics, a company mentioned in this article.

Disclosures from ROTH Capital Partners, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., Company Note, March 1, 2021

Regulation Analyst Certification (“Reg AC”): The research analyst primarily responsible for the content of this report certifies the following under Reg AC: I hereby certify that all views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views about the subject company or companies and its or their securities. I also certify that no part of my compensation was, is or will be, directly or indirectly, related to the specific recommendations or views expressed in this report.

Disclosures:

Within the last twelve months, ROTH has received compensation for investment banking services from Crown

ElectroKinetics Corp..

ROTH makes a market in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. and as such, buys and sells from customers on a principal

basis.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. may be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Penny Stock Rules,

which may set forth sales practice requirements for certain low-priced securities.

Within the last twelve months, ROTH has managed or co-managed a public offering for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp..



ROTH Capital Partners, LLC expects to receive or intends to seek compensation for investment banking or other business relationships with the covered companies mentioned in this report in the next three months.