COT Stock Market Futures Charts: VIX, Dow, Nasdaq, SP500, Russell

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 09 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

VIX Volatility Futures:

VIX Volatility Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 12.3 63.6 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 45.2 27.6 7.8 – Net Position: -130,389 142,309 -11,920 – Gross Longs: 48,589 251,573 19,048 – Gross Shorts: 178,978 109,264 30,968 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.3 to 1 2.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 28.3 73.3 11.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.0 0.1 -24.8

S&P500 Mini Futures:

S&P500 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.4 73.0 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.7 74.0 9.5 – Net Position: 17,791 -28,002 10,211 – Gross Longs: 399,052 2,029,232 274,048 – Gross Shorts: 381,261 2,057,234 263,837 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.7 71.9 25.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.2 -2.4 -5.1

Dow Jones Mini Futures:

Dow Jones Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.5 62.5 18.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 43.7 41.0 13.8 – Net Position: -24,301 19,950 4,351 – Gross Longs: 16,265 57,993 17,189 – Gross Shorts: 40,566 38,043 12,838 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 1.5 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.3 87.8 71.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.8 10.6 -1.7

Nasdaq Mini Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 24.6 58.9 13.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.6 49.4 18.5 – Net Position: -12,494 24,175 -11,681 – Gross Longs: 62,457 149,443 35,185 – Gross Shorts: 74,951 125,268 46,866 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.2 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 68.1 41.4 17.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -29.1 36.4 -15.6

Russell 2000 Mini Futures:

Russell 2000 Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 16.2 77.9 5.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.4 80.7 3.3 – Net Position: 4,690 -15,502 10,812 – Gross Longs: 89,204 428,827 28,983 – Gross Shorts: 84,514 444,329 18,171 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.9 39.6 63.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.7 -6.2 3.4

Nikkei Stock Average Futures (USD):

Nikkei Stock Average Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 10.5 43.4 37.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.3 51.5 21.9 – Net Position: -1,770 -1,832 3,602 – Gross Longs: 2,366 9,779 8,551 – Gross Shorts: 4,136 11,611 4,949 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.6 47.6 61.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.2 -12.8 53.7

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures:

MSCI EAFE Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 8.3 89.1 2.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.9 92.9 1.8 – Net Position: 14,605 -16,316 1,711 – Gross Longs: 35,698 383,424 9,314 – Gross Shorts: 21,093 399,740 7,603 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.7 70.2 31.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.8 9.8 -22.4

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures:

MSCI Emerging Mkts Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.3 82.2 2.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.0 86.5 1.3 – Net Position: 38,211 -49,886 11,675 – Gross Longs: 165,150 950,685 27,250 – Gross Shorts: 126,939 1,000,571 15,575 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 97.2 40.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.0 6.8 7.3

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).