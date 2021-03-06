COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Sugar, Coffee, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle & Hogs

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 02 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN:

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.1 47.2 8.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.1 73.7 9.9 – Net Position: 503,765 -476,208 -27,557 – Gross Longs: 578,046 848,786 151,278 – Gross Shorts: 74,281 1,324,994 178,835 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.4 4.1 31.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.2 1.8 6.4

SUGAR:

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.8 49.3 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.7 78.5 3.7 – Net Position: 223,020 -294,206 71,186 – Gross Longs: 270,821 497,725 109,000 – Gross Shorts: 47,801 791,931 37,814 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 82.4 12.4 95.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.1 5.1 9.7

COFFEE:

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.9 44.4 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.8 69.9 2.2 – Net Position: 61,250 -67,695 6,445 – Gross Longs: 79,433 117,785 12,209 – Gross Shorts: 18,183 185,480 5,764 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 96.9 2.1 33.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.1 -12.0 4.8

SOYBEANS:

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.9 46.4 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.6 71.6 8.8 – Net Position: 223,662 -213,678 -9,984 – Gross Longs: 262,350 393,930 64,523 – Gross Shorts: 38,688 607,608 74,507 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.6 15.5 69.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -0.7 2.7 -9.5

SOYBEAN OIL:

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.9 42.1 9.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.9 72.5 5.2 – Net Position: 123,987 -144,883 20,896 – Gross Longs: 147,156 199,989 45,548 – Gross Shorts: 23,169 344,872 24,652 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.9 6.5 94.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.2 -4.6 5.5

SOYBEAN MEAL:

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.3 46.7 12.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.7 76.4 6.6 – Net Position: 95,205 -119,728 24,523 – Gross Longs: 110,057 188,094 50,971 – Gross Shorts: 14,852 307,822 26,448 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.7 30.1 68.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.7 5.4 -15.3

LIVE CATTLE:

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.1 36.1 8.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.1 57.9 12.0 – Net Position: 83,632 -72,809 -10,823 – Gross Longs: 124,188 120,872 29,257 – Gross Shorts: 40,556 193,681 40,080 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.0 46.7 60.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 21.0 -25.8 -0.7

LEAN HOGS:

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.9 30.3 8.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.6 54.9 11.9 – Net Position: 74,565 -64,720 -9,845 – Gross Longs: 107,719 79,999 21,555 – Gross Shorts: 33,154 144,719 31,400 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 6.8 33.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 38.7 -37.8 9.5

COTTON:

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.7 38.5 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.6 81.5 2.6 – Net Position: 91,575 -103,216 11,641 – Gross Longs: 100,222 92,544 17,770 – Gross Shorts: 8,647 195,760 6,129 – Long to Short Ratio: 11.6 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.5 20.3 80.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.5 -6.5 -4.3

COCOA:

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.1 38.2 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 17.5 60.7 2.7 – Net Position: 38,378 -46,423 8,045 – Gross Longs: 74,545 78,896 13,669 – Gross Shorts: 36,167 125,319 5,624 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.3 37.4 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.6 -4.1 19.3

WHEAT:

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.9 37.1 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.8 41.1 10.9 – Net Position: 29,931 -16,808 -13,123 – Gross Longs: 129,502 155,541 32,463 – Gross Shorts: 99,571 172,349 45,586 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.1 43.8 38.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -6.4 9.0 -15.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

