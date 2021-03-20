COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Soybeans, LeanHogs, Corn, Cattle, Sugar, Coffee

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN:

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.6 46.8 8.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.1 73.6 10.0 – Net Position: 509,084 -478,665 -30,419 – Gross Longs: 583,279 838,502 149,310 – Gross Shorts: 74,195 1,317,167 179,729 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.1 3.8 30.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.5 2.4 1.4

SUGAR:

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.1 49.6 10.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.7 76.2 3.9 – Net Position: 213,767 -279,633 65,866 – Gross Longs: 273,487 519,254 106,364 – Gross Shorts: 59,720 798,887 40,498 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.6 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.5 15.1 89.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.8 1.8 -0.7

COFFEE:

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.0 45.0 4.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 8.0 65.9 2.1 – Net Position: 52,943 -58,502 5,559 – Gross Longs: 75,413 125,745 11,530 – Gross Shorts: 22,470 184,247 5,971 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 91.9 7.9 26.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.4 -5.2 -5.1

SOYBEANS:

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.0 45.7 7.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.1 70.5 9.0 – Net Position: 221,531 -212,051 -9,480 – Gross Longs: 265,531 391,676 67,451 – Gross Shorts: 44,000 603,727 76,931 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.1 15.9 69.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.1 6.3 -6.7

SOYBEAN OIL:

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.8 41.6 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.6 70.5 5.3 – Net Position: 120,152 -143,351 23,199 – Gross Longs: 152,943 206,802 49,602 – Gross Shorts: 32,791 350,153 26,403 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.0 7.2 100.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.3 1.0 9.8

SOYBEAN MEAL:

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.1 48.4 12.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.8 76.9 6.6 – Net Position: 92,181 -117,934 25,753 – Gross Longs: 107,983 200,737 52,925 – Gross Shorts: 15,802 318,671 27,172 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 65.3 30.9 73.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.9 2.3 -3.9

LIVE CATTLE:

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.2 35.9 10.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.1 58.3 12.7 – Net Position: 85,285 -76,008 -9,277 – Gross Longs: 123,037 121,864 33,844 – Gross Shorts: 37,752 197,872 43,121 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 48.1 44.2 64.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.0 -6.4 4.4

LEAN HOGS:

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.6 30.8 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.6 57.9 11.9 – Net Position: 81,267 -73,742 -7,525 – Gross Longs: 115,538 83,469 24,637 – Gross Shorts: 34,271 157,211 32,162 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 0.0 42.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 31.6 -33.4 13.3

COTTON:

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 40.2 41.1 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.6 81.6 3.1 – Net Position: 84,949 -94,117 9,168 – Gross Longs: 93,354 95,370 16,432 – Gross Shorts: 8,405 189,487 7,264 – Long to Short Ratio: 11.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 74.4 25.5 66.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.8 -5.4 -9.1

COCOA:

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.1 37.4 5.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.1 62.3 2.8 – Net Position: 44,756 -50,579 5,823 – Gross Longs: 75,411 76,055 11,434 – Gross Shorts: 30,655 126,634 5,611 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.1 33.7 74.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.1 -8.7 -16.2

WHEAT:

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.2 37.7 8.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.1 39.6 10.2 – Net Position: 17,056 -7,681 -9,375 – Gross Longs: 118,153 158,201 33,353 – Gross Shorts: 101,097 165,882 42,728 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 51.0 50.4 56.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.1 9.3 13.8

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).