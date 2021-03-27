COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Live Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN:

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.3 44.8 8.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.4 73.5 10.5 – Net Position: 538,700 -501,298 -37,402 – Gross Longs: 616,101 782,733 145,837 – Gross Shorts: 77,401 1,284,031 183,239 – Long to Short Ratio: 8.0 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 98.9 0.5 26.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.1 -0.9 -5.4

SUGAR:

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.1 51.2 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.2 75.3 4.2 – Net Position: 198,687 -252,442 53,755 – Gross Longs: 263,414 537,022 97,396 – Gross Shorts: 64,727 789,464 43,641 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.4 20.3 74.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.6 5.3 -18.8

COFFEE:

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.0 46.6 4.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 9.7 65.0 2.3 – Net Position: 46,428 -52,353 5,925 – Gross Longs: 74,093 132,749 12,582 – Gross Shorts: 27,665 185,102 6,657 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.7 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.9 11.8 29.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.7 -2.4 -5.2

SOYBEANS:

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 31.7 45.1 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.0 70.5 9.2 – Net Position: 227,664 -215,994 -11,670 – Gross Longs: 270,745 385,290 66,967 – Gross Shorts: 43,081 601,284 78,637 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 86.6 15.0 67.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.3 7.3 -10.8

SOYBEAN OIL:

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.5 44.5 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.9 70.4 5.3 – Net Position: 108,024 -129,175 21,151 – Gross Longs: 147,232 221,889 47,529 – Gross Shorts: 39,208 351,064 26,378 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 84.3 13.5 92.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.0 6.9 -2.8

SOYBEAN MEAL:

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.3 48.4 13.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.0 76.4 6.5 – Net Position: 87,441 -114,760 27,319 – Gross Longs: 103,583 197,640 53,727 – Gross Shorts: 16,142 312,400 26,408 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.1 32.3 80.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.5 6.7 -19.9

LIVE CATTLE:

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.9 37.3 9.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.5 58.0 12.6 – Net Position: 78,630 -69,516 -9,114 – Gross Longs: 120,460 125,222 33,308 – Gross Shorts: 41,830 194,738 42,422 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 43.8 49.4 64.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.8 7.4 10.5

LEAN HOGS:

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.5 31.1 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.1 57.4 12.3 – Net Position: 80,791 -72,448 -8,343 – Gross Longs: 116,856 85,464 25,589 – Gross Shorts: 36,065 157,912 33,932 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.2 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 99.6 1.2 38.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 26.6 -27.2 6.5

COTTON:

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.8 41.5 7.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 3.6 81.4 3.4 – Net Position: 82,946 -91,485 8,539 – Gross Longs: 91,321 95,344 16,376 – Gross Shorts: 8,375 186,829 7,837 – Long to Short Ratio: 10.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.1 27.0 62.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.4 7.9 -29.7

COCOA:

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.5 39.9 5.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.2 62.5 3.4 – Net Position: 40,658 -45,189 4,531 – Gross Longs: 71,156 79,979 11,300 – Gross Shorts: 30,498 125,168 6,769 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 60.4 38.5 60.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.9 -8.1 -32.7

WHEAT:

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.0 37.1 7.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.4 38.4 10.0 – Net Position: 15,256 -5,180 -10,076 – Gross Longs: 122,189 156,199 32,085 – Gross Shorts: 106,933 161,379 42,161 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.0 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 49.7 52.2 53.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.8 9.2 -1.0

Article By CountingPips.com

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).