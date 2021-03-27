COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Live Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee, Corn, Soybeans, Wheat

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.
CORN:
|CORN Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|35.3
|44.8
|8.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|4.4
|73.5
|10.5
|– Net Position:
|538,700
|-501,298
|-37,402
|– Gross Longs:
|616,101
|782,733
|145,837
|– Gross Shorts:
|77,401
|1,284,031
|183,239
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|8.0 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|98.9
|0.5
|26.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|2.1
|-0.9
|-5.4
SUGAR:
Free Reports:
Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.
Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter
|SUGAR Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|25.1
|51.2
|9.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|6.2
|75.3
|4.2
|– Net Position:
|198,687
|-252,442
|53,755
|– Gross Longs:
|263,414
|537,022
|97,396
|– Gross Shorts:
|64,727
|789,464
|43,641
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|4.1 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|2.2 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|77.4
|20.3
|74.6
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-2.6
|5.3
|-18.8
COFFEE:
|COFFEE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|26.0
|46.6
|4.4
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|9.7
|65.0
|2.3
|– Net Position:
|46,428
|-52,353
|5,925
|– Gross Longs:
|74,093
|132,749
|12,582
|– Gross Shorts:
|27,665
|185,102
|6,657
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.7 to 1
|0.7 to 1
|1.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|87.9
|11.8
|29.3
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|2.7
|-2.4
|-5.2
SOYBEANS:
|SOYBEANS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|31.7
|45.1
|7.8
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|5.0
|70.5
|9.2
|– Net Position:
|227,664
|-215,994
|-11,670
|– Gross Longs:
|270,745
|385,290
|66,967
|– Gross Shorts:
|43,081
|601,284
|78,637
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|6.3 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|0.9 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|86.6
|15.0
|67.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-5.3
|7.3
|-10.8
SOYBEAN OIL:
|SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.5
|44.5
|9.5
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|7.9
|70.4
|5.3
|– Net Position:
|108,024
|-129,175
|21,151
|– Gross Longs:
|147,232
|221,889
|47,529
|– Gross Shorts:
|39,208
|351,064
|26,378
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.8 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|84.3
|13.5
|92.4
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-7.0
|6.9
|-2.8
SOYBEAN MEAL:
|SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|25.3
|48.4
|13.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|4.0
|76.4
|6.5
|– Net Position:
|87,441
|-114,760
|27,319
|– Gross Longs:
|103,583
|197,640
|53,727
|– Gross Shorts:
|16,142
|312,400
|26,408
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|6.4 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|2.0 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|63.1
|32.3
|80.1
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish-Extreme
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-4.5
|6.7
|-19.9
LIVE CATTLE:
|LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|35.9
|37.3
|9.9
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|12.5
|58.0
|12.6
|– Net Position:
|78,630
|-69,516
|-9,114
|– Gross Longs:
|120,460
|125,222
|33,308
|– Gross Shorts:
|41,830
|194,738
|42,422
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.9 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|43.8
|49.4
|64.9
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-8.8
|7.4
|10.5
LEAN HOGS:
|LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|42.5
|31.1
|9.3
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|13.1
|57.4
|12.3
|– Net Position:
|80,791
|-72,448
|-8,343
|– Gross Longs:
|116,856
|85,464
|25,589
|– Gross Shorts:
|36,065
|157,912
|33,932
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|3.2 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|99.6
|1.2
|38.2
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish-Extreme
|Bearish-Extreme
|Bearish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|26.6
|-27.2
|6.5
COTTON:
|COTTON Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|39.8
|41.5
|7.1
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|3.6
|81.4
|3.4
|– Net Position:
|82,946
|-91,485
|8,539
|– Gross Longs:
|91,321
|95,344
|16,376
|– Gross Shorts:
|8,375
|186,829
|7,837
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|10.9 to 1
|0.5 to 1
|2.1 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|73.1
|27.0
|62.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-5.4
|7.9
|-29.7
COCOA:
|COCOA Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|35.5
|39.9
|5.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|15.2
|62.5
|3.4
|– Net Position:
|40,658
|-45,189
|4,531
|– Gross Longs:
|71,156
|79,979
|11,300
|– Gross Shorts:
|30,498
|125,168
|6,769
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|2.3 to 1
|0.6 to 1
|1.7 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|60.4
|38.5
|60.0
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|10.9
|-8.1
|-32.7
WHEAT:
|WHEAT Futures Statistics
|SPECULATORS
|COMMERCIALS
|SMALL TRADERS
|– Percent of Open Interest Longs:
|29.0
|37.1
|7.6
|– Percent of Open Interest Shorts:
|25.4
|38.4
|10.0
|– Net Position:
|15,256
|-5,180
|-10,076
|– Gross Longs:
|122,189
|156,199
|32,085
|– Gross Shorts:
|106,933
|161,379
|42,161
|– Long to Short Ratio:
|1.1 to 1
|1.0 to 1
|0.8 to 1
|NET POSITION TREND:
|– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct):
|49.7
|52.2
|53.5
|– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range):
|Bearish
|Bullish
|Bullish
|NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
|– 6-Week Change in Strength Index:
|-8.8
|9.2
|-1.0
Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email
*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.
The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).
Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).