COT Soft Commodities Futures Charts: Corn, Soybeans, Wheat, Cattle, Hogs, Sugar, Coffee

By CountingPips.com

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 09 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

CORN:

CORN Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.5 46.9 8.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.4 73.6 10.0 – Net Position: 503,398 -478,215 -25,183 – Gross Longs: 582,449 839,209 153,176 – Gross Shorts: 79,051 1,317,424 178,359 – Long to Short Ratio: 7.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 94.3 3.8 33.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.7 3.8 9.4

SUGAR:

SUGAR Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.9 49.8 10.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.3 76.9 4.1 – Net Position: 212,933 -279,612 66,679 – Gross Longs: 267,363 513,936 109,192 – Gross Shorts: 54,430 793,548 42,513 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.9 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.4 15.1 90.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -5.1 4.2 3.2

COFFEE:

COFFEE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.0 44.8 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 7.5 66.4 2.2 – Net Position: 53,784 -59,570 5,786 – Gross Longs: 74,405 123,600 11,863 – Gross Shorts: 20,621 183,170 6,077 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.6 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 92.4 7.2 28.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.1 -7.0 -4.7

SOYBEANS:

SOYBEANS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.7 46.1 7.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.7 71.0 8.7 – Net Position: 224,745 -215,869 -8,876 – Gross Longs: 265,874 399,748 66,705 – Gross Shorts: 41,129 615,617 75,581 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.9 15.0 70.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.9 3.6 -4.4

SOYBEAN OIL:

SOYBEAN OIL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.7 42.6 9.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 5.5 70.9 5.4 – Net Position: 119,634 -139,323 19,689 – Gross Longs: 146,506 210,134 46,484 – Gross Shorts: 26,872 349,457 26,795 – Long to Short Ratio: 5.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.8 9.0 89.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.9 3.9 -2.1

SOYBEAN MEAL:

SOYBEAN MEAL Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.9 46.4 13.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.0 76.1 6.5 – Net Position: 94,155 -122,076 27,921 – Gross Longs: 110,628 190,703 54,608 – Gross Shorts: 16,473 312,779 26,687 – Long to Short Ratio: 6.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.2 29.0 82.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.5 1.5 8.4

LIVE CATTLE:

LIVE CATTLE Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.0 36.4 9.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 11.8 58.5 12.9 – Net Position: 83,876 -73,407 -10,469 – Gross Longs: 123,289 121,160 32,398 – Gross Shorts: 39,413 194,567 42,867 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.2 46.3 61.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.1 -9.1 4.5

LEAN HOGS:

LEAN HOGS Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.1 30.3 8.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 12.5 56.6 12.2 – Net Position: 78,335 -69,614 -8,721 – Gross Longs: 111,301 80,020 23,534 – Gross Shorts: 32,966 149,634 32,255 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 100.0 2.4 38.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 35.5 -35.0 4.7

COTTON:

COTTON Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 39.5 41.1 7.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 4.1 80.4 3.3 – Net Position: 82,361 -91,772 9,411 – Gross Longs: 92,023 95,711 17,198 – Gross Shorts: 9,662 187,483 7,787 – Long to Short Ratio: 9.5 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 72.8 26.8 67.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.6 -1.0 -14.2

COCOA:

COCOA Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 38.3 37.1 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.0 62.6 2.7 – Net Position: 44,721 -50,956 6,235 – Gross Longs: 76,611 74,136 11,692 – Gross Shorts: 31,890 125,092 5,457 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.1 33.4 79.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.5 -11.7 -7.2

WHEAT:

WHEAT Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.6 37.1 7.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.3 40.3 11.0 – Net Position: 26,086 -13,162 -12,924 – Gross Longs: 121,874 152,794 32,296 – Gross Shorts: 95,788 165,956 45,220 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.9 to 1 0.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.3 46.4 39.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.1 8.2 -6.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).