COT Metals Futures Charts: Silver, Copper, Gold, Platinum & Palladium

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 02 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.9 20.3 11.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.3 67.9 4.5 – Net Position: 189,638 -222,203 32,565 – Gross Longs: 265,533 94,844 53,410 – Gross Shorts: 75,895 317,047 20,845 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.3 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.1 39.7 62.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.5 15.9 -20.2

Silver Comex Futures:

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 47.3 29.0 19.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.3 66.4 7.0 – Net Position: 39,616 -59,200 19,584 – Gross Longs: 74,925 45,896 30,710 – Gross Shorts: 35,309 105,096 11,126 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.2 36.0 55.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -11.6 9.6 7.7

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 52.4 26.7 9.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.2 57.6 4.4 – Net Position: 66,017 -77,767 11,750 – Gross Longs: 132,144 67,335 22,939 – Gross Shorts: 66,127 145,102 11,189 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.9 6.0 99.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -1.5 -0.4 16.7

Platinum Futures:

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 58.8 18.3 14.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.8 71.8 3.3 – Net Position: 30,533 -38,897 8,364 – Gross Longs: 42,760 13,288 10,781 – Gross Shorts: 12,227 52,185 2,417 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.5 to 1 0.3 to 1 4.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.4 45.5 84.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.3 -4.3 12.5

Palladium Futures:

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 48.7 35.1 13.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 37.0 51.7 8.5 – Net Position: 1,132 -1,593 461 – Gross Longs: 4,685 3,372 1,276 – Gross Shorts: 3,553 4,965 815 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 5.7 90.8 72.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -9.7 9.1 3.4

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

