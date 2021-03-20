20 Mar

COT Metals Futures Charts: Platinum, Copper, Gold, Silver & Palladium

March 20, 2021

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

Gold Comex Futures

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 53.8 24.2 10.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.0 68.2 4.5
– Net Position: 180,196 -209,475 29,279
– Gross Longs: 256,237 115,396 50,576
– Gross Shorts: 76,041 324,871 21,297
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.4 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.4 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.7 42.8 54.6
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.6 21.5 -28.3

 

Silver Comex Futures:

Silver Comex Futures

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.4 31.5 19.1
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 23.3 64.7 7.0
– Net Position: 33,609 -52,777 19,168
– Gross Longs: 70,658 50,087 30,354
– Gross Shorts: 37,049 102,864 11,186
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.9 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.7 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 58.6 41.6 52.8
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.7 18.3 -19.8

 

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

Copper Grade #1 Futures

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 45.5 30.4 9.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 26.2 54.6 4.7
– Net Position: 46,379 -58,167 11,788
– Gross Longs: 109,118 72,841 23,134
– Gross Shorts: 62,739 131,008 11,346
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.8 19.5 100.0
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.4 12.1 14.8

 

Platinum Futures:

Platinum Futures

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.1 17.7 13.6
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.0 70.9 2.5
– Net Position: 31,443 -39,773 8,330
– Gross Longs: 42,685 13,263 10,193
– Gross Shorts: 11,242 53,036 1,863
– Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.3 to 1 5.5 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.5 44.4 83.7
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.6 -2.4 10.7

 

Palladium Futures:

Palladium Futures

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS
– Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.8 30.5 14.4
– Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.7 51.9 9.1
– Net Position: 1,562 -2,077 515
– Gross Longs: 5,029 2,962 1,402
– Gross Shorts: 3,467 5,039 887
– Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.6 to 1
NET POSITION TREND:
– COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.7 87.6 75.2
– COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish
NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX:
– 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.9 -7.8 18.8

 

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).

