COT Metals Futures Charts: Copper, Platinum, Palladium, Gold & Silver

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

Gold Comex Futures:

Gold Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 54.1 24.1 10.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.3 65.6 4.6 – Net Position: 174,067 -201,803 27,736 – Gross Longs: 262,774 116,781 50,057 – Gross Shorts: 88,707 318,584 22,321 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.0 to 1 0.4 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.2 44.7 50.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.7 22.0 -31.9

Silver Comex Futures:

Silver Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 43.8 32.1 18.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.4 63.0 7.1 – Net Position: 31,079 -49,602 18,523 – Gross Longs: 70,257 51,442 29,894 – Gross Shorts: 39,178 101,044 11,371 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 56.2 44.4 48.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -17.3 20.1 -28.7

Copper Grade #1 Futures:

Copper Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 46.1 30.7 9.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.1 53.8 5.3 – Net Position: 45,408 -55,145 9,737 – Gross Longs: 109,933 73,119 22,251 – Gross Shorts: 64,525 128,264 12,514 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 75.1 21.6 87.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -18.6 18.0 -1.8

Platinum Futures:

Platinum Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 55.8 18.6 13.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.6 70.8 2.7 – Net Position: 30,226 -38,252 8,026 – Gross Longs: 40,914 13,647 10,025 – Gross Shorts: 10,688 51,899 1,999 – Long to Short Ratio: 3.8 to 1 0.3 to 1 5.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.0 46.3 79.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.5 6.3 11.9

Palladium Futures:

Palladium Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.3 28.8 15.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.0 60.3 7.6 – Net Position: 2,364 -3,192 828 – Gross Longs: 5,204 2,924 1,599 – Gross Shorts: 2,840 6,116 771 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 14.1 80.2 93.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 11.1 -13.1 20.2

Article By CountingPips.com

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).