COT Energy Futures Charts: Heating Oil, Natural Gas, WTI Crude Oil, Bloomberg Index

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 23 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 29.4 33.4 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.9 58.3 2.2 – Net Position: 523,055 -577,756 54,701 – Gross Longs: 683,015 775,046 106,686 – Gross Shorts: 159,960 1,352,802 51,985 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 54.5 35.5 92.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.0 -1.4 -2.9

Brent Crude Oil Futures (LAST DAY):

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.5 44.5 4.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 25.9 35.4 2.7 – Net Position: -24,369 21,409 2,960 – Gross Longs: 36,596 104,891 9,404 – Gross Shorts: 60,965 83,482 6,444 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 71.2 28.3 42.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 4.6 -5.1 2.0

Natural Gas Futures (CME):

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.8 43.8 4.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.8 42.3 3.1 – Net Position: -36,626 17,984 18,642 – Gross Longs: 263,024 529,148 55,603 – Gross Shorts: 299,650 511,164 36,961 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.6 36.4 7.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.9 24.1 -10.5

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.4 48.3 6.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.0 63.6 3.5 – Net Position: 48,073 -59,639 11,566 – Gross Longs: 106,694 188,446 25,122 – Gross Shorts: 58,621 248,085 13,556 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.0 79.1 80.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.9 22.6 -3.0

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.6 49.2 10.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.5 55.5 6.6 – Net Position: 8,911 -26,743 17,832 – Gross Longs: 65,906 207,971 45,789 – Gross Shorts: 56,995 234,714 27,957 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.1 45.6 71.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -7.2 12.1 -25.1

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 36.3 62.5 1.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 88.7 11.0 0.2 – Net Position: -20,159 19,836 323 – Gross Longs: 13,964 24,053 382 – Gross Shorts: 34,123 4,217 59 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 5.7 to 1 6.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 16.6 83.4 65.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.9 -6.1 6.0

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).