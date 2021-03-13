COT Energy Futures Charts: Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Bloomberg Index, Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 09 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.8 32.5 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.2 56.4 2.2 – Net Position: 537,438 -594,631 57,193 – Gross Longs: 692,508 811,737 113,153 – Gross Shorts: 155,070 1,406,368 55,960 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.5 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 57.7 31.9 95.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.3 -9.3 15.2

Brent Crude Oil Futures (LAST DAY):

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 19.3 44.7 3.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.2 35.4 2.4 – Net Position: -20,647 19,154 1,493 – Gross Longs: 39,870 92,463 6,391 – Gross Shorts: 60,517 73,309 4,898 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 77.5 24.5 33.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 15.1 -14.1 -2.7

Natural Gas Futures (CME):

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.2 41.3 4.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.2 43.2 2.9 – Net Position: -42 -22,653 22,695 – Gross Longs: 267,255 498,598 57,876 – Gross Shorts: 267,297 521,251 35,181 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 78.6 23.6 20.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -3.5 1.7 20.0

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 26.3 49.5 6.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.9 63.9 3.4 – Net Position: 47,337 -59,713 12,376 – Gross Longs: 108,966 205,279 26,286 – Gross Shorts: 61,629 264,992 13,910 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 7.1 79.0 85.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -47.6 41.7 3.3

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.8 51.2 10.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.4 57.5 5.8 – Net Position: 6,041 -26,719 20,678 – Gross Longs: 67,710 219,151 45,583 – Gross Shorts: 61,669 245,870 24,905 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 43.5 45.6 82.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.6 12.0 2.7

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.1 57.0 0.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 94.0 5.8 0.1 – Net Position: -27,102 26,703 399 – Gross Longs: 21,970 29,746 461 – Gross Shorts: 49,072 3,043 62 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 9.8 to 1 7.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 2.1 97.8 71.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.2 19.0 9.4

