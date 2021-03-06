COT Energy Futures Charts: Crude Oil, Brent, Natural Gas, Gasoline, Heating Oil

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 02 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.6 32.6 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.8 55.8 2.0 – Net Position: 519,019 -577,836 58,817 – Gross Longs: 688,229 813,268 108,149 – Gross Shorts: 169,210 1,391,104 49,332 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 53.6 35.4 98.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 2.3 -4.3 13.7

Brent Crude Oil Futures (LAST DAY):

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.5 45.5 3.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.5 36.2 2.7 – Net Position: -19,542 17,922 1,620 – Gross Longs: 35,797 88,183 6,865 – Gross Shorts: 55,339 70,261 5,245 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 79.4 22.5 34.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 7.3 -8.2 3.6

Natural Gas Futures (CME):

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 22.4 41.0 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.0 44.6 2.8 – Net Position: 17,805 -43,178 25,373 – Gross Longs: 270,518 494,692 59,160 – Gross Shorts: 252,713 537,870 33,787 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 84.0 17.1 28.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.1 -3.0 18.7

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 25.2 51.5 5.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.7 64.8 3.1 – Net Position: 42,888 -54,321 11,433 – Gross Longs: 103,208 211,119 24,332 – Gross Shorts: 60,320 265,440 12,899 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 2.0 84.6 79.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -46.2 40.9 0.4

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 14.8 58.1 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.6 64.6 5.3 – Net Position: 5,043 -27,855 22,812 – Gross Longs: 64,012 252,212 45,691 – Gross Shorts: 58,969 280,067 22,879 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 0.9 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 42.2 44.4 91.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -10.9 7.6 5.4

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.4 57.7 0.8 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 94.3 5.5 0.1 – Net Position: -28,103 27,742 361 – Gross Longs: 21,963 30,637 429 – Gross Shorts: 50,066 2,895 68 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 10.6 to 1 6.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 68.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -21.6 21.3 11.5

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

