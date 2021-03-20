COT Energy Futures Charts: Bloomberg Commodities Index, Heating Oil, Crude Oils, Natural Gas

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets.

WTI Crude Oil Futures:

WTI Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.0 32.7 4.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 6.1 55.7 2.2 – Net Position: 525,442 -579,200 53,758 – Gross Longs: 680,508 825,944 108,284 – Gross Shorts: 155,066 1,405,144 54,526 – Long to Short Ratio: 4.4 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 55.0 35.2 91.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 5.8 -6.6 6.7

Brent Crude Oil Futures (LAST DAY):

Brent Crude Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 18.5 43.7 3.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 28.5 34.9 2.4 – Net Position: -21,517 19,074 2,443 – Gross Longs: 39,928 94,191 7,511 – Gross Shorts: 61,445 75,117 5,068 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.3 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 76.0 24.4 39.6 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.8 -11.1 9.0

Natural Gas Futures (CME):

Natural Gas Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 21.3 43.6 4.9 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 24.4 42.2 3.1 – Net Position: -38,022 16,143 21,879 – Gross Longs: 257,397 527,092 58,828 – Gross Shorts: 295,419 510,949 36,949 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.9 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 67.2 35.8 17.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -20.3 20.1 13.0

Gasoline Blendstock Futures:

Nasdaq Mini Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.4 48.2 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.8 62.8 3.4 – Net Position: 48,695 -61,800 13,105 – Gross Longs: 115,076 202,573 27,568 – Gross Shorts: 66,381 264,373 14,463 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.7 to 1 0.8 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 8.7 76.9 89.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.4 19.6 11.9

#2 Heating Oil NY-Harbor Futures:

Heating Oil Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 15.0 51.7 10.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 13.0 58.6 5.6 – Net Position: 9,136 -31,801 22,665 – Gross Longs: 68,969 237,586 48,456 – Gross Shorts: 59,833 269,387 25,791 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 1.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 47.3 40.4 91.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -13.2 9.1 6.4

Bloomberg Commodity Index Futures:

Bloomberg Index Futures Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 42.4 43.1 0.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 78.9 7.1 0.1 – Net Position: -21,600 21,238 362 – Gross Longs: 25,037 25,455 424 – Gross Shorts: 46,637 4,217 62 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.5 to 1 6.0 to 1 6.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 13.6 86.3 68.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.1 1.8 9.7

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

