COT Currency Futures Charts: US Dollar, Euro, Yen, Pound, Bitcoin

By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 09 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US DOLLAR INDEX:

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.5 25.1 11.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 79.0 8.9 6.4 – Net Position: -8,887 6,706 2,181 – Gross Longs: 23,759 10,365 4,812 – Gross Shorts: 32,646 3,659 2,631 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 2.8 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 10.5 85.7 47.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.1 -9.8 1.1

EURO Currency:

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.7 55.7 13.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 14.6 77.5 5.7 – Net Position: 101,964 -157,442 55,478 – Gross Longs: 207,588 402,394 96,525 – Gross Shorts: 105,624 559,836 41,047 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.0 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 66.3 31.2 87.8 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -19.5 17.9 0.3

BRITISH POUND STERLING:

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 33.8 43.5 20.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 15.1 68.0 14.2 – Net Position: 33,911 -44,354 10,443 – Gross Longs: 61,271 78,946 36,212 – Gross Shorts: 27,360 123,300 25,769 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.2 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.8 10.5 87.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 17.3 -13.8 -1.9

JAPANESE YEN:

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.3 57.8 9.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 27.2 52.7 17.7 – Net Position: 6,514 10,816 -17,330 – Gross Longs: 64,027 122,099 20,013 – Gross Shorts: 57,513 111,283 37,343 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.1 to 1 1.1 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 73.4 39.7 23.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -23.2 34.2 -64.8

SWISS FRANC:

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.2 38.1 17.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.1 47.0 33.6 – Net Position: 14,393 -5,138 -9,255 – Gross Longs: 23,614 21,844 9,994 – Gross Shorts: 9,221 26,982 19,249 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 95.7 23.5 40.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 6.7 16.3 -53.7

CANADIAN DOLLAR:

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 28.9 40.7 28.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.6 65.4 10.0 – Net Position: 10,981 -42,617 31,636 – Gross Longs: 50,022 70,529 48,876 – Gross Shorts: 39,041 113,146 17,240 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.6 to 1 2.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 64.2 20.3 94.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.3 -1.5 7.6

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 41.1 31.5 24.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 35.8 45.4 15.9 – Net Position: 8,075 -20,909 12,834 – Gross Longs: 61,848 47,413 36,787 – Gross Shorts: 53,773 68,322 23,953 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 89.2 3.6 85.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 8.0 -2.7 -8.9

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR:

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 63.6 16.6 11.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 30.2 54.7 6.1 – Net Position: 17,126 -19,607 2,481 – Gross Longs: 32,664 8,520 5,639 – Gross Shorts: 15,538 28,127 3,158 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.3 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 85.0 12.5 80.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 3.4 -2.0 -9.9

MEXICAN PESO:

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.1 54.6 3.2 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 29.0 56.6 2.4 – Net Position: 1,852 -3,298 1,446 – Gross Longs: 50,349 91,409 5,402 – Gross Shorts: 48,497 94,707 3,956 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.0 to 1 1.0 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 12.3 85.8 49.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 1.5 0.2 -13.6

BRAZIL REAL:

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 34.0 58.6 6.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 83.2 10.1 5.8 – Net Position: -23,314 22,926 388 – Gross Longs: 16,084 27,724 3,141 – Gross Shorts: 39,398 4,798 2,753 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 5.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 46.2 55.4 76.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -24.7 26.7 -15.6

RUSSIAN RUBLE:

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.9 61.1 7.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 36.5 57.3 5.4 – Net Position: -1,609 1,118 491 – Gross Longs: 8,999 17,794 2,050 – Gross Shorts: 10,608 16,676 1,559 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.8 to 1 1.1 to 1 1.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 9.6 88.1 59.0 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -2.7 1.8 11.9

BITCOIN FUTURES:

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 56.3 4.7 30.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 78.1 3.0 9.9 – Net Position: -1,913 150 1,763 – Gross Longs: 4,944 410 2,635 – Gross Shorts: 6,857 260 872 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 3.0 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 50.1 57.0 47.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 24.5 -27.9 -21.6

Article By CountingPips.com – Receive our weekly COT Reports by Email

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).