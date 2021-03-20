COT Currency Futures Charts: Japanese Yen, Pound, Swiss Franc, Brazil Real, Russia Ruble

Here are the latest charts and statistics for the Commitment of Traders (COT) data published by the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

The latest COT data is updated through Tuesday March 16 2021 and shows a quick view of how large traders (for-profit speculators and commercial entities) were positioned in the futures markets. All currency positions are in direct relation to the US dollar where, for example, a bet for the euro is a bet that the euro will rise versus the dollar while a bet against the euro will be a bet that the euro will decline versus the dollar.

US DOLLAR INDEX:

US DOLLAR INDEX Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 75.1 4.7 14.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 58.6 29.7 6.1 – Net Position: 5,837 -8,848 3,011 – Gross Longs: 26,575 1,657 5,184 – Gross Shorts: 20,738 10,505 2,173 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.2 to 1 2.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 35.9 59.9 58.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 35.6 -34.6 2.3

EURO Currency:

EURO Currency Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.7 54.7 13.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 16.6 75.8 6.6 – Net Position: 89,976 -134,979 45,003 – Gross Longs: 195,857 349,395 87,260 – Gross Shorts: 105,881 484,374 42,257 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.8 to 1 0.7 to 1 2.1 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 62.6 37.6 69.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -14.4 15.2 -11.9

BRITISH POUND STERLING:

BRITISH POUND Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 37.3 37.7 24.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 18.0 65.4 16.1 – Net Position: 28,600 -41,091 12,491 – Gross Longs: 55,190 55,771 36,323 – Gross Shorts: 26,590 96,862 23,832 – Long to Short Ratio: 2.1 to 1 0.6 to 1 1.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 87.3 12.3 92.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 12.6 -12.4 8.4

JAPANESE YEN:

JAPANESE YEN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 17.8 68.1 12.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 44.8 29.5 24.2 – Net Position: -39,368 56,281 -16,913 – Gross Longs: 26,003 99,385 18,453 – Gross Shorts: 65,371 43,104 35,366 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 2.3 to 1 0.5 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.8 61.2 23.9 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -50.7 48.3 -34.7

SWISS FRANC:

SWISS FRANC Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.0 42.1 22.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 22.7 18.4 58.3 – Net Position: 4,671 9,013 -13,684 – Gross Longs: 13,297 15,984 8,479 – Gross Shorts: 8,626 6,971 22,163 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.5 to 1 2.3 to 1 0.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 80.6 38.4 28.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.5 30.1 -50.4

CANADIAN DOLLAR:

CANADIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 27.2 44.2 27.0 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 21.7 59.8 16.8 – Net Position: 10,263 -29,275 19,012 – Gross Longs: 50,907 82,575 50,410 – Gross Shorts: 40,644 111,850 31,398 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.3 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.6 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 63.6 29.1 75.5 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -4.9 6.6 -6.3

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR:

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 44.7 30.9 23.4 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 38.8 46.7 13.5 – Net Position: 7,620 -20,446 12,826 – Gross Longs: 57,840 39,964 30,300 – Gross Shorts: 50,220 60,410 17,474 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.2 to 1 0.7 to 1 1.7 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 90.3 4.0 85.3 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish-Extreme Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.1 -3.8 -10.0

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR:

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 57.9 23.6 14.1 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 40.4 47.2 7.9 – Net Position: 6,029 -8,161 2,132 – Gross Longs: 20,002 8,145 4,862 – Gross Shorts: 13,973 16,306 2,730 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.4 to 1 0.5 to 1 1.8 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 69.2 28.0 77.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bullish Bearish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -8.0 7.8 -1.9

MEXICAN PESO:

MEXICAN PESO Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 35.2 59.8 4.5 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 61.1 35.2 3.3 – Net Position: -29,457 28,026 1,431 – Gross Longs: 40,137 68,141 5,144 – Gross Shorts: 69,594 40,115 3,713 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 1.7 to 1 1.4 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 0.0 100.0 49.1 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish-Extreme Bullish-Extreme Bearish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -16.2 17.4 -12.1

BRAZIL REAL:

BRAZIL REAL Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 30.9 62.2 5.6 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 80.8 12.0 5.9 – Net Position: -23,767 23,922 -155 – Gross Longs: 14,739 29,653 2,660 – Gross Shorts: 38,506 5,731 2,815 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.4 to 1 5.2 to 1 0.9 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 45.4 57.0 69.2 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: -15.4 16.7 -10.1

RUSSIAN RUBLE:

RUSSIAN RUBLE Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 32.7 60.1 7.3 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 20.1 76.5 3.3 – Net Position: 3,973 -5,224 1,251 – Gross Longs: 10,369 19,076 2,302 – Gross Shorts: 6,396 24,300 1,051 – Long to Short Ratio: 1.6 to 1 0.8 to 1 2.2 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 22.8 73.6 84.4 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish-Extreme NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 10.9 -14.6 60.0

BITCOIN FUTURES:

BITCOIN Statistics SPECULATORS COMMERCIALS SMALL TRADERS – Percent of Open Interest Longs: 51.4 5.1 32.7 – Percent of Open Interest Shorts: 79.8 1.8 7.7 – Net Position: -2,652 314 2,338 – Gross Longs: 4,797 479 3,055 – Gross Shorts: 7,449 165 717 – Long to Short Ratio: 0.6 to 1 2.9 to 1 4.3 to 1 NET POSITION TREND: – COT Index Score (3 Year Range Pct): 29.3 78.7 66.7 – COT Index Reading (3 Year Range): Bearish Bullish Bullish NET POSITION MOVEMENT INDEX: – 6-Week Change in Strength Index: 0.6 7.8 -2.7

*COT Report: The COT data, released weekly to the public each Friday, is updated through the most recent Tuesday (data is 3 days old) and shows a quick view of how large speculators or non-commercials (for-profit traders) were positioned in the futures markets.

The CFTC categorizes trader positions according to commercial hedgers (traders who use futures contracts for hedging as part of the business), non-commercials (large traders who speculate to realize trading profits) and nonreportable traders (usually small traders/speculators).

Find CFTC criteria here: (http://www.cftc.gov/MarketReports/CommitmentsofTraders/ExplanatoryNotes/index.htm).