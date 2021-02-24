U.S. Cannabis Company ‘Cashed Up with Catalysts Materializing’

Source: Streetwise Reports 02/24/2021

The many reasons why Columbia Care is ‘due for a catch-up trade’ are discussed in an Echelon Capital Markets report.

In a Feb. 19 research note, analyst Andrew Semple reported that Echelon Capital Markets increased its target price on Columbia Care Inc. (CCHW:CSE; CCHWF:OTCMKTS) to CA$14 per share from CA$13.50 “due to a slight increase to our 2021 and long-term estimates based on the solid operational progress we are seeing.” The current share price is about CA$8.70.

Also, Semple highlighted, the company “is overdue for a catch-up rally” and, thus, now offers an attractive entry point.

The analyst presented the several recent developments that have been “highly encouraging for the outlook on this New York-based cannabis company. He added that “these catalysts should help it achieve accelerated growth in 2021, possibly leaving our nearly Street-high 2021 financial forecasts too conservative.”

One, Columbia Care’s Florida sales have picked up speed and are expected to continue accelerating this year. In Q4/20 vs. Q3/20, extract sales volume was 274% higher and dried flower volume was 75% higher. Q1/21 sales are proving even better than those of Q3/20, with extract volume averaging 486% higher and dried flower volume averaging 106% higher.

“This encouraging data support our higher financial forecasts, with the company clearly demonstrating it is capable of succeeding in the Florida cannabis market,” Semple indicated.

Two, Columbia Care’s SWC-branded dispensaries in Tempe and Prescott, Ariz., transitioned to adult-use cannabis sales in late January, months earlier than expected. This shift should generate higher revenue. Also, the company is expanding its cultivation/processing capacity in the state.

Three, Columbia Care was awarded six medical dispensary licenses in West Virginia, including five retail licenses going directly to it and one license going to Green Leaf Medical, which Columbia is in the process of acquiring. Though a smaller market, West Virginia will contribute to overall profitability.

“Columbia Care is one of only two publicly traded companies to be awarded licenses for each category in West Virginia, including cultivation, processing and retail, allowing it to become vertically integrated in this state,” Semple noted.

Four, Virginia seems well on its way to legalizing adult-use cannabis; “the Assembly and the Senate each passed their own versions of adult-use cannabis legalization on February 5,” the analyst noted. Sales there may be a significant opportunity for Columbia Care.

Five, the company’s acquisition of The Healing Center San Diego closed. “While smaller in scale, this acquisition is immediately accretive to Columbia Care and supports its revenue/profitability ramp in 2021,” Semple commented.

Six, the company was granted a provisional license for adult-use sales at its downtown Boston dispensary, and anticipates receiving a final license and approval in the coming months.

Semple pointed out that Columbia Care just completed rounds of debt and equity financings, the latest of which was for CA$25M of equity. Echelon models the company having about $110 million of excess capital, available for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity this year.

Lastly, Semple concluded that Columbia Care is much better positioned today and as such, no longer warrants its current valuation. The company closed two acquisitions, TGS and Project Cannabis. It reached positive EBITDA in Q3/20. It expanded operations and now has leading positions in Colorado, California, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia. It bolstered its balance sheet, generating funds for further M&A.

“We believe this progress warrants a revaluation towards the large cap U.S. operator peer group average,” Semple wrote.

Echelon has a Speculative Buy rating on Columbia Care.

Disclosure:

1) Doresa Banning compiled this article for Streetwise Reports LLC and provides services to Streetwise Reports as an independent contractor. She or members of her household own securities of the following companies mentioned in the article: None. She or members of her household are paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Comments and opinions expressed are those of the specific experts and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

4) The article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

6) This article does not constitute medical advice. Officers, employees and contributors to Streetwise Reports are not licensed medical professionals. Readers should always contact their healthcare professionals for medical advice.

Disclosures from Echelon Wealth Partners, Columbia Care Inc., February 19, 2021

Echelon Wealth Partners compensates its Research Analysts from a variety of sources. The Research Department is a cost centre and is funded by the business activities of Echelon Wealth Partners including, Institutional Equity Sales and Trading, Retail Sales and Corporate and Investment Banking.

I, Andrew Semple, hereby certify that the views expressed in this report accurately reflect my personal views about the subject securities or issuers. I also certify that I have not, am not, and will not receive, directly or indirectly, compensation in exchange for expressing the specific recommendations or views in this report.

Important Disclosures:

Is this an issuer related or industry related publication? Issuer.

Does the Analyst or any member of the Analyst’s household have a financial interest in the securities of the subject issuer? No

The name of any partner, director, officer, employee or agent of the Dealer Member who is an officer, director or employee of the issuer, or who serves in any advisory capacity to the issuer. No

Does Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. or the Analyst have any actual material conflicts of interest with the issuer? No

Does Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and/or one or more entities affiliated with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. beneficially own common shares (or any other class of common equity securities) of this issuer which constitutes more than 1% of the presently issued and outstanding shares of the issuer? No

During the last 12 months, has Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. provided financial advice to and/or, either on its own or as a syndicate member, participated in a public offering, or private placement of securities of this issuer? Yes

During the last 12 months, has Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received compensation for having provided investment banking or related services to this Issuer? Yes

Has the Analyst had an onsite visit with the Issuer within the last 12 months? No

Has the Analyst or any Partner, Director or Officer been compensated for travel expenses incurred as a result of an onsite visit with the Issuer within the last 12 months? No

Has the Analyst received any compensation from the subject company in the past 12 months? No

Is Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. a market maker in the issuer’s securities at the date of this report? No