This Explorer Offers a Genuine Opportunity for a World-Class Nickel Discovery

Source: Bill Powers for Streetwise Reports 02/02/2021

Bill Powers of Mining Stock Education profiles FPX Nickel, which is exploring the Baptiste nickel deposit in the Decar nickel district in British Columbia.

Significant nickel discoveries are rare, but when they do occur the market greatly rewards them. In March of last year, Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) was trading around US$.08. Then Chalice announced a major nickel discovery hole at its Julimar project in Western Australia that hit 19m at 2.59% nickel, 1.04% copper, 8.37gpt palladium and 1.11gpt platinum. Shares immediately began to soar. Due to the company’s continued success with the drill bit over the past year, it recently cost US$3.70 to buy a Chalice Mining share. This nickel discovery propelled Chalice Mining’s market cap over US$1 billion and provided a potential gain of 4,500% for those who owned Chalice shares pre-discovery.

A similar opportunity for a potential world-class nickel discovery is hidden in one of Canada’s best nickel development companies, FPX Nickel Corp. (FPX:TSX.V; FPOCF:OTC). FPX Nickel is primarily known for its Baptiste nickel deposit, which is a PEA-stage development project, located in its 100%-owned Decar nickel district in British Columbia. But CEO Martin Turenne shared in a recent Mining Stock Education interview that he does not believe the market has realized the Decar nickel district’s massive exploration potential that is about to be drilled this year:





The Decar land package is large. We do think of it as a district. It covers 245 square kilometers. So within that, the Baptiste deposit, which supports the PEA and it’s one of the largest nickel deposits in the world, represents only about 1% of that land mass. So there’s massive exploration potential that we’ve identified in geological reconnaissance work throughout the rest of the project that suggests there could be multiple deposits of that scale within the land package. Most notably at the Van target, where we have delineated a drill target there based on outcropping surface samples of bedrock that covers an area about three square kilometers of outcrop. So that is the target scale. By way of comparison, the lateral footprint of Baptiste is only about two and a half square kilometers. And the other thing that we see at Van is not only is it larger in its scale conceptually at surface than Baptiste, but the grades are higher. The grades are about 10% to 15% higher in surface samples (0.16% DTR Ni). Van has never been drilled. It had been previously inaccessible to us due to dense forest in the area, which has been cut away by the logging companies that are active in our area. So that’s allowed us to go in to take those samples and to initiate this summer the first ever drill program at Van with a potential to delineate or to demonstrate that we have another world-class ore body within the land package. And I think that’s something that investors, oftentimes I find when I talk to them, they aren’t even aware that we have that. And it certainly, we think not at all reflected in our share price. We have an initial plan for about 3,000 meters of drilling, which doesn’t sound like a lot. However, this style of mineralization is disseminated and very homogeneously distributed, which means that you can do very wide-spaced drilling and prove up tonnage very quickly. Just to give you a sense, we’ve done about 32,000 meters of drilling at Baptiste and proved up a resource that’s about two and a half billion tonnes. So the amount of tonnage per meter drilled there, that ratio is very, very high. And it’s due to that sort of very homogeneous distribution of this style of nickel mineralization that we have, which means a couple things. One, we can be very efficient with our dollars and prove up tons very quickly. And the other thing about this style of mineralization is that the visual returns that you get as you’re pulling core up, tell you a lot. And so it gives you great flexibility from a drilling standpoint to expand programs or to move the drill around as need be without having to wait sort of that two to three month period for assays to understand what you in fact have.

The Van target will be diamond-drilled in June or July this year and FPX Nickel has all the permits already in place. If the visual inspection of the core looks positive, Martin shared that “we will be well positioned to potentially expand the program very quickly if we like what we see.” Drilling at the Van target is capable year-round but it is most cost efficient from May to October.

FPX Nickel is fully funded for its 2021 exploration and development and has the cash to expand the Van target drill program if results warrant it. The company has CA$5.9 million in the treasury now with 2021 budgeted expenditures of about CA$3.8 million which including drilling, metallurgical programs, other work programs and G&A.

Not only does the Baptiste deposit’s fundamental value undergird FPX Nickel’s current share price and provide investors downside protection if the Van target’s drill holes disappoint, but Martin also believes Baptiste provides investors with further share price upside. He points out that when compared with its peer group the Baptiste deposit is grossly undervalued and due for a further upward rerating:

The 2020 PEA that we just completed showed a net present value on a Canadian dollar basis after tax of, in excess of 2 billion Canadian dollars. And we currently have a market cap of around just over 100 million Canadian dollars. So we trade at about 5% of our project value in our study. Typically base metal projects at this stage of development in the PEA to PFS stage, they often will trade at 15% to 20% of their project value.

FPX Nickel’s management has done an excellent job maintaining a share structure that protects its investors’ upside. There are zero warrants outstanding. And although FPX Nickel first IPO’d twenty-five years ago, it only has 181 million shares outstanding and has never done a share consolidation or rollback. This speaks to management’s discipline around dilution and concern about protecting potential outsized gains for its investors.

The FPX Nickel investment value proposition is compelling and offers mining speculators a lower risk opportunity to participate in a potential world-class nickel discovery. Chalice Mining’s nickel discovery last year propelled its share price upward an astounding 4,500%. And if FPX Nickel’s Van target drilling this year has even a fraction of the success Chalice Mining experienced, then FPX Nickel shareholders could be greatly rewarded by the market.

Bill Powers is the host of the Mining Stock Education podcast that interviews many of the top names in the natural resource sector and profiles quality mining investment opportunities. Powers is an avid resource investor with an entrepreneurial background in sales, management and small business development. His latest interviews can be found at MiningStockEducation.com.

Disclosure:

1) Bill Powers: I, or members of my immediate household or family, own shares of the following companies mentioned in this article: FPX Nickel. I personally am, or members of my immediate household or family are, paid by the following companies mentioned in this article: None. My company has a financial relationship with the following companies mentioned in this article: FPX Nickel is a Mining Stock Education advertiser.

2) The following companies mentioned in this article are billboard sponsors of Streetwise Reports: None. Click here for important disclosures about sponsor fees.

3) Statements and opinions expressed are the opinions of the author and not of Streetwise Reports or its officers. The author is wholly responsible for the validity of the statements. The author was not paid by Streetwise Reports for this article. Streetwise Reports was not paid by the author to publish or syndicate this article. The information provided above is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports requires contributing authors to disclose any shareholdings in, or economic relationships with, companies that they write about. Streetwise Reports relies upon the authors to accurately provide this information and Streetwise Reports has no means of verifying its accuracy.

4) This article does not constitute investment advice. Each reader is encouraged to consult with his or her individual financial professional and any action a reader takes as a result of information presented here is his or her own responsibility. By opening this page, each reader accepts and agrees to Streetwise Reports’ terms of use and full legal disclaimer. This article is not a solicitation for investment. Streetwise Reports does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on Streetwise Reports should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Streetwise Reports does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company mentioned on Streetwise Reports.

5) From time to time, Streetwise Reports LLC and its directors, officers, employees or members of their families, as well as persons interviewed for articles and interviews on the site, may have a long or short position in securities mentioned. Directors, officers, employees or members of their immediate families are prohibited from making purchases and/or sales of those securities in the open market or otherwise from the time of the decision to publish an article until three business days after the publication of the article. The foregoing prohibition does not apply to articles that in substance only restate previously published company releases.

The content produced by Bill Powers and Mining Stock Education LLC is for informational purposes only and is not to be considered personal, legal or investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities or any other product. It is based on opinions, public filings, current events, press releases and interviews but is not infallible. It may contain errors and we offer no inferred or explicit warranty as to the accuracy of the information presented. If personal advice is needed, consult a qualified legal, tax or investment professional. Do not base any investment decision on the information contained on MiningStockEducation.com, our podcast or our videos. We usually hold equity positions in and are compensated by the companies we feature and are therefore biased and hold an obvious conflict of interest. MiningStockEducation.com may provide website addresses or links to websites and we disclaim any responsibility for the content of any such other websites. The information you find on MiningStockEducation.com is to be used at your own risk. By reading MiningStockEducation.com, you agree to hold MiningStockEducation.com, its owner, associates, sponsors, affiliates, and partners harmless and to completely release them from any and all liabilities due to any and all losses, damages, or injuries (financial or otherwise) that may be incurred.