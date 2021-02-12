Mexico cuts key rate as inflation seen easing in H2

Mexico’s central bank returned to the path of monetary easing, as expected, saying the latest economic data shows it has room to cut its key interest rate while maintaining the forecast for inflation to move toward its target of 3.0 percent.

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) cut its target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.0 percent in its first rate cut since September last year after which it paused after seven rate cuts times starting in February in response to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since August 20129, when Banxico began unwinding 500-basis points of rate hikes in the three years from December 2015 to December 2018, the rate has been now cut by 425 points.

Looking ahead, the central bank said monetary policy will depend on the evolution of those factors that impact headline and core inflation.

Mexico’s inflation rate rose to 3.54 percent in January this year from a 7-month low of 3.15 percent in December but the central bank said the pandemic has had a significant impact on prices, putting upward pressure on merchandise inflation and downward pressure on service inflation.

Inflation is expected to rise further in the second quarter due to the comparison with the fall in energy prices last year but then begin to decline in the second half of the year, the bank added.

“Headline inflation expectations for the end of 2021 were adjusted slightly upwards and those for the medium and long term remain stable at levels above the 3% target,” the central bank said.

Mexico’s economy shrank 8.8 percent in 2020 with gross domestic product in the fourth quarter of last shrinking by an annual 4.5 percent compared with a decline of 8.6 percent in the third quarter and a 18.7 percent contraction in the second quarter.

The Bank of Mexico issued the following statement:

“Banco de México’s Governing Board decided to lower the target for the overnight interbank interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%, effective February 12, 2021.