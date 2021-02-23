23 Feb

Markets Have Blood in the Streets! Time to Buy?

February 23, 2021

By TheTechnicalTraders

A red day in the markets with panic selling across all sectors,  including cryptos and precious metals, but is this just a quick washout low and we are headed for higher highs or is this a repeat of March 2020? Watch this rare hour long interview with Steve Hyland where they take a “Deep Dive” into the current short term trends of many different assets and also cover winning trades, when to use options, and Chris’s Best Asset Now (BAN) strategy he uses to consistently outperform the major indexes without being glued to the computer all day.

Click the image below to watch the interview

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT SILVER AND TODAYS HOTTEST ASSETS WITH CHRIS’S BAN TRADER PRO NEWSLETTER!

 

Financial News
How to Protect Your Positions From A Market Sell-Off Using Options Feb 23, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Today we are going to explore how you can use options to hedge against a sudden market reversal. As you know I am going to be launching a new options service with an options specialist, Neil Szczepanski,…
Vaccine inequality: A new beginning or another missed opportunity? Feb 22, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - Last year, four major opportunities to battle COVID-19 were missed. If vaccine inequality will prevail in the coming months, that would represent the fifth missed opportunity – with prohibitive human costs and economic damage. Recently, I…
What Is The Next Move For Silver/Gold? Follow Treasuries and Commodities Trends To Find Out Feb 22, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Gold continues to wallow near its recent low price level, near $1765.  Silver has continued to trend moderately higher – but still has not broken out to the upside.  Many analysts have continued to estimate when and…