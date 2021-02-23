23 Feb

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 23.02.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

February 23, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern at the support level. If currently the quotations go by the signal, they might end at the resistance level. The aim of the pullback is 1.2690. Then the quotations might go on with the ascending impulse. However, the price might still skip the reversal signal and go down to 1.2510.

USDCAD
AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotations are preparing to develop an uptrend. At the resistance level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, including a Hanging Man. The aim for going by the reversal signal is currently the support level near 0.7815. However, the quotations can still grow to 0.7985, neglecting the reversal signals.

AUDUSD
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotations keep developing the uptrend. At the resistance level, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Shooting Star. The quotations keep going by the reversal signal. The aim of the decline is the support level at 0.8915. However, the price can still proceed upwards to 0.9045, ignoring the signals for a reversal.

USDCHF

