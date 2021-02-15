15 Feb

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.02.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

February 15, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, after forming an Engulfing reversal pattern not far from the resistance level, USDCAD is reversing and falling towards the support level. In this case, the downside target is at 1.2610. After that, the asset may continue forming the descending impulse. However, an alternative scenario implies a further pullback towards 1.2755 before the asset resumes the descending tendency.

USDCAD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”


As we can see in the H4 chart, the uptrend continues. Right now, after forming several reversal patterns, such as Engulfing, not far from the support area, the pair may reverse and resume growing to reach the resistance level at 0.7830. At the same time, an opposite scenario says that the price may correct towards 0.7755 before resuming its growth.

AUDUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the downtrend continues. At the moment, after forming an Engulfing reversal pattern not far from the resistance area, USDCHF is reversing. The downside target is the support level at 0.8850. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may return to 0.8960 before testing the support area.

USDCHF

Article By RoboForex.com

Attention!
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Financial News Forex and Currency News
Cannabis, Alternative Agra, Mushrooms, and Cryptos – Everything ALT is HOT – Part II Feb 15, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - In the first part of this research article, we explored the Cannabis/Marijuana sector decline (2018 to 2020) and the recent rally/recovery phase as a potential opportunity for traders.  Additionally, we reviewed some US Marijuana marketplace data, growth…
Bitcoin to hit fresh highs – but standby for regulator-triggered price swings Feb 15, 2021 - By George Prior - The Bitcoin price nears $50,000 and will continue to reach new highs in this first quarter of 2021 – but investors should also expect volatility due to increasing regulatory scrutiny. This is the warning from Nigel…
Vaccine Nationalism Is a Multilateral, Neocolonial Failure Feb 15, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - In the coming months, vaccine nationalism is likely to compound COVID-19 economic damage and penalize more lives. It reflects the utter failure of multilateralism. It is old colonialism in a new disguise. After mid-January, WHO chief…