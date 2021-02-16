16 Feb

Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 16.02.2021 (GBPUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY)

February 16, 2021

Article By RoboForex.com

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is trading at 1.3934; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3870 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.4045. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3675. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3605.

GBPUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

EURJPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”


EURJPY is trading at 128.08; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 127.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 128.95. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 126.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 125.25. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 128.55.

EURJPY
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 105.51; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 105.15 and then resume moving upwards to reach 106.05. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 104.65. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 103.85.

USDJPY

