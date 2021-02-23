Gold Prices Rise To A Four-Day High

By Orbex
The precious metal is posting strong gains on Monday, capitalizing on a weaker greenback. As a result, price action is up over 1.5% intraday and is trading near a four-day high.
Despite the current gains, XAUUSD will need to breakout above the 1817.79 level of resistance. A breakout above this level will also push price action out from the falling price channel.
This could potentially signal the end of the correction in gold prices as the upside resumes.
However, ahead of further gains, a high low within the 1817.79 – 1764.22 levels could give it more upside bias. This will potentially confirm the end of the current declines.
Above 1817.79, gold prices will challenge the 1850 levels next.
