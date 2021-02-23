23 Feb

Gold Prices Rise To A Four-Day High

February 23, 2021

By Orbex

xauusd

The precious metal is posting strong gains on Monday, capitalizing on a weaker greenback. As a result, price action is up over 1.5% intraday and is trading near a four-day high.

Despite the current gains, XAUUSD will need to breakout above the 1817.79 level of resistance. A breakout above this level will also push price action out from the falling price channel.

This could potentially signal the end of the correction in gold prices as the upside resumes.

Get our Weekly Commitment of Traders Reports: - See where the biggest traders (Hedge Funds and Commercial Hedgers) are positioned in the futures markets on a weekly basis.




Get Our Free Metatrader 4 Indicators - Put Our Free MetaTrader 4 Custom Indicators on your charts when you join our Weekly Newsletter





However, ahead of further gains, a high low within the 1817.79 – 1764.22 levels could give it more upside bias. This will potentially confirm the end of the current declines.

Above 1817.79, gold prices will challenge the 1850 levels next.

By Orbex

Financial News Metals
How to Protect Your Positions From A Market Sell-Off Using Options Feb 23, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Today we are going to explore how you can use options to hedge against a sudden market reversal. As you know I am going to be launching a new options service with an options specialist, Neil Szczepanski,…
Vaccine inequality: A new beginning or another missed opportunity? Feb 22, 2021 - By Dan Steinbock - Last year, four major opportunities to battle COVID-19 were missed. If vaccine inequality will prevail in the coming months, that would represent the fifth missed opportunity – with prohibitive human costs and economic damage. Recently, I…
What Is The Next Move For Silver/Gold? Follow Treasuries and Commodities Trends To Find Out Feb 22, 2021 - By TheTechnicalTraders  - Gold continues to wallow near its recent low price level, near $1765.  Silver has continued to trend moderately higher – but still has not broken out to the upside.  Many analysts have continued to estimate when and…