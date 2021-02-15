Forex Technical Analysis & Forecast 15.02.2021

Article By RoboForex.com

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correctional structure at 1.2082 and then returning to 1.2125, EURUSD continues consolidating. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.2145 and then start another decline to reach 1.2121. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.2155.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”





After completing the correctional structure at 1.3775, GBPUSD is moving upwards to reach 1.3812. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the target at 1.3770.





USDRUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the correction at 74.4 and rebounding from this level to the downside, USDRUB is still falling towards 72.50. After that, the instrument may break this level and then continue trading downwards with the target at 72.00.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating above 104.84. Possibly, the pair may test this level from above and then resume growing to break 105.25. Later, the market may continue trading upwards with the target at 105.85.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.8914. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.8955; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.8888.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is growing towards 0.7799. Today, the pair may reach this level and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7679.





BRENT

After completing the ascending structure at 62.50 and then breaking it to the upside, Brent is expected to continue growing towards 64.90. After that, the instrument may break start a new correction with the target at 59.59.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the descending wave at 1813.00. Today, the metal may start another growth to reach 1833.60 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1803.70.





BTCUSD, “Bitcoin vs US Dollar”

After completing another ascending wave at 49000.00, BTCUSD is forming a new descending structure towards 45100.00. After that, the instrument may correct to reach 47400.00 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 41400.00.





S&P 500

After finishing the ascending wave at 3950.2, the S&P index is expected to consolidate there. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and start a new decline with the target at 3700.0.

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex LP bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.