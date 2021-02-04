Finetero Review – Trade CFDs on Leading Global Stocks

What is Finetero?

Finetero is a company providing CFD trading services since 2018, one that has managed to reach several important milestones in terms of trading execution, transparency, and security. It takes pride in some of its features such as encrypted SSL, 2FA, Amazon AWS, or Cloudfare to mitigate potential distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

Trading with Finetero also means access to leading asset classes, trusted platforms, and competitive trading conditions, since the customer is always the top priority. Increased competition in the trading world is a positive incentive for brands like Finetero , given their main focus is on constantly improving their offer, to stay one step ahead of other providers.

Finetero Stocks and CFDs Trading





Because its asset coverage is so diverse, Finetero is a place where retail traders with different objectives can come together. Even though its offer includes currency pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, the largest share is attributed to global stocks. Companies like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Adidas, Baidu, Belgacom, BMW, BNP Paribas, JP Morgan Chase, or big pharma have been in the spotlight since the first quarter of 2020.

With Finetero traders have access to CFDs based on thousands of stocks, tradable with up to 1:10 leverage, flexible spreads, and also 0% trading commission. As long as stocks will continue to be volatile, traders will pile into the most active names, putting the Finetero stock trading offer in a good position.

Professional Trading Software

All the challenges raised by increased stock volatility create incentives for brands like Finetero to make sure trading software is fully optimized to deal with such conditions. WebTrader is the brand’s proprietary platform, currently the most flexible solution available with this company.

Traders wanting to track stocks will find the platform very intuitive and fast, due to multiple features built into it. Finetero wants customers to be in full control over their trading accounts all the time and that is why the WebTrader can be accessed at any point, from any location, via any browser, regardless of device or operating system.

MetaTrader 4 complements WebTrader successfully and provides a second reliable option. Developed by MetaQuotes, it continues to be a platform used by millions of traders around the world, thanks to its multiple features and trading tools. This solution can be installed on any device, including smartphones or tablets.

Competitive Trading Conditions

Trading with Finetero means access to 5 different accounts, providing access to benefits such as online chat support, STP/ NDD execution, professional leverage stocks of 1:10, an online education center, Trading Central resources, and support from a relationship manager.

Convenience is a keyword, given anybody can open an account with as little as 200 euros and test live trading conditions.

For those wanting to take their trading to the next level, Finetero offers enhanced account types with added features and benefits. Funding a trading account can be done via credit/debit card or wire transfer, currently some of the most reliable payment methods.

Pros

Access to thousands of stocks CFDs with competitive spreads

Shares trading using MetaTrader 4

Online chat support for all customers

Cons

Traders need to be aware of the overnight swaps

Volatility on stocks with a small market cap can be high

Finetero Review Conclusion

Finetero is truly one of the brands providing competitive trading conditions for retail traders around the world wanting to take advantage of the global stock markets. Trading on stocks from the USA, Germany, France, UK, and other large markets, is possible thanks to the wide stock CFDs coverage currently available with this company.

Article by Taylor Wilman